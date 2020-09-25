Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Professional Dancer, Musa SoulSync Motha
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Musa Motha - Professional Dancer
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews

25 September 2020 2:56 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Ard Matthews
702 Unplugged
#702unplugged

He told Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged that as he leaves our shores, he will collaborate with people from all over the world.

Singer and songwriter Ard Matthews known as the frontman of South African band Just Jinjer, will soon embark on a journey that will see him venturing into the unknown.

Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged speaks with Ard Matthews to find out more.

I have done a life broadcast on my house roof. The creativity took a bit of a knock during lockdown. There is a song I am going to play where the words were sent by the fans.

Ard Matthews, Musician

I did some live streams and didn't know how to monetise them. I decided 50% of what we make will be donated to charity. Eventually, I was giving 100% of the proceeds away.

Ard Matthews, Musician

As to what he will do before he leaves our shores, he says he will collaborate with people from all over the world.

If I am not happy I will stop everything. It will be quite a fun thing to do collaborations. There will be a lot of exclusives on #702Unplugged today. I will play one of the popular songs during the rooftop sessions called 'She Knows'.

Ard Matthews, Musician

Watch the 702Unplugged video below.

Listen below for the full interview...


