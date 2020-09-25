I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews





Singer and songwriter Ard Matthews known as the frontman of South African band Just Jinjer, will soon embark on a journey that will see him venturing into the unknown.

Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged speaks with Ard Matthews to find out more.

I have done a life broadcast on my house roof. The creativity took a bit of a knock during lockdown. There is a song I am going to play where the words were sent by the fans. Ard Matthews, Musician

I did some live streams and didn't know how to monetise them. I decided 50% of what we make will be donated to charity. Eventually, I was giving 100% of the proceeds away. Ard Matthews, Musician

As to what he will do before he leaves our shores, he says he will collaborate with people from all over the world.

If I am not happy I will stop everything. It will be quite a fun thing to do collaborations. There will be a lot of exclusives on #702Unplugged today. I will play one of the popular songs during the rooftop sessions called 'She Knows'. Ard Matthews, Musician

