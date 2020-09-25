I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews
Singer and songwriter Ard Matthews known as the frontman of South African band Just Jinjer, will soon embark on a journey that will see him venturing into the unknown.
Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged speaks with Ard Matthews to find out more.
I have done a life broadcast on my house roof. The creativity took a bit of a knock during lockdown. There is a song I am going to play where the words were sent by the fans.Ard Matthews, Musician
I did some live streams and didn't know how to monetise them. I decided 50% of what we make will be donated to charity. Eventually, I was giving 100% of the proceeds away.Ard Matthews, Musician
As to what he will do before he leaves our shores, he says he will collaborate with people from all over the world.
If I am not happy I will stop everything. It will be quite a fun thing to do collaborations. There will be a lot of exclusives on #702Unplugged today. I will play one of the popular songs during the rooftop sessions called 'She Knows'.Ard Matthews, Musician
Watch the 702Unplugged video below.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Parody video called My Kreepy Krauly Teacher leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips
Content creator Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares lessons from monetising her own social media profiles.Read More
The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba
The musician told #702Unplugged he fused Ntjhanyana, which turns 10, with a song he did with Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana.Read More
TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Woman twerking on man's coffin goes viral and leaves people confused
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Old man uses slush machine at store thinking it's hand sanitiser
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More