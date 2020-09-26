Streaming issues? Report here
'Never be ashamed of failure, it is a learning curve,' says Simphiwe Dana

26 September 2020 12:43 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Simphiwe Dana

The singer, composer and producer says it took her a while to understand that she was living with depression.

We talk The Upside of Failure with Simphiwe Dane, who has done some amazing things in the music industry over the past sixteen to seventeen years of her recording career.

She is a singer, composer and producer. Her latest album Bamako is searingly gorgeous.

Depression makes me contemplative enough that I get into studio and start working because also it can go on for a protracted amount of time. So being in that kind of space is really good for my creativity and the fact that I have time to spend by myself. Yes, it's not necessarily a failure, it's a negative that I have turned into a positive in my life, at times.

Simphiwe Dana, Singer, composer and producer

It took me a while to understand that I live with depression and that these feelings that I have are not normal, that people don't experience these things normally.

Simphiwe Dana, Singer, composer and producer

At times we get ourselves into romantic relationships with people that are not necessarily compatible with us. It takes a while and when they end you feel that you failed at something. But in retrospect you realise how you saved yourself and your children from a toxic environment. I am talking about those kind of romantic liaisons.

Simphiwe Dana, Singer, composer and producer

My kids and I keep to ourselves. I had to learn that they have to come first and that some people can't be fixed and it's not my job to fix people, either. I love cooking and exploring new recipes. I withdraw from the public and just keep my space with less emotional entanglements with other people.

Simphiwe Dana, Singer, composer and producer

On being known for loving to cook and hosting friends and those close to her, Dana says the past two years have not been kind to her.

Last year my house was a complete mess with contractors, I was doing some revamps. I did not have the right kind of space to host. And this year COVID-19 really hit. These two events have made me withdraw more from society. But now the world opening up again and I'm sure I will start hosting again.

Simphiwe Dana, Singer, composer and producer

I tell my children that it is okay to fail if you've tried your best. Sometimes stuff does not work out, as long as you've done your best. It has no bearing on your character or capability, etcetera. I'm trying to teach them that some failures are actually learning curves for them and that's how they should see it and never be ashamed of failing.

Simphiwe Dana, Singer, composer and producer

Listen below for the full interview...


