'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko
Two of SA’s biggest metros, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, have been pushed further into junk status by ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service, as the cities’ financial situations deteriorate as a result of COVID-19.
Moody’s downgraded the two Gauteng metros on Wednesday. The province contributes more than a third of the country’s GDP. While the country’s economic situation was precarious before the Covid-19 lockdown, it worsened over the past few months and has specifically affected revenue collection in municipalities.
John Perlman on Afternoon Drive speaks to Lebogang Pheko, senior research fellow and political economist at Trade Collective, for more.
At the time when many municipalities are going to battle, this is really problematic. When we look at the municipality, they look at the constraints and debt levels. Ekurhuleni has done their best trying to deal with potholes, it's a huge city and I don't think this is a helpful rating.Lebogang Pheko, Senior research fellow and political economist - Trade Collective
This means you have less to spend. They could increase municipal rates, which is very unpopular. They could just go and borrow and cut back on basic infrastructural development.Lebogang Pheko, Senior research fellow and political economist - Trade Collective
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'
Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and stateRead More
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies.Read More
South African schools push for introduction of digital skills
The government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs.Read More
'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene'
Prof Adrian Puren says we must understand that people are still getting infected and dying because of COVID-19.Read More
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'
Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.Read More
Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg
Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and the elderly and the and vulnerable must maintain their distance.Read More
Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information.Read More
Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'
Journalist Carlos Amato says we need to reassess the way the state has been dealing with the alcohol industry for many years.Read More
'Whatever you are passionate about make a success of it' Absa exec Punki Modise
When banking was declared an essential service, for her that really cut deep, making her realise they help with the economy.Read More
What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?
Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi says South Africa has made a huge influence in the UN Security council within a short period of time.Read More