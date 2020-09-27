Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Start ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Aiden Classe
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Simplifying Tech consulting
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - Secure Your Retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bruce Cameron - Retired Editor, Personal Finance at Saturday Star
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Latest Local
How to help siblings in blended families get along Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says parents must be sensitive to where the child is and move at the child's pace. 27 September 2020 2:22 PM
'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko Trade Collective economist Lebogang Pheko says Ekurhuleni is a huge city that has done its best to meet many challenges. 25 September 2020 4:24 PM
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear' Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and state 25 September 2020 3:05 PM
View all Local
UPDATE: SA COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90% There were 15,028 new tests conducted and 22 new coronavirus-related deaths. New infections were 1.268. 27 September 2020 9:21 PM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
'Never be ashamed of failure, it is a learning curve,' says Simphiwe Dana The singer, composer and producer says it took her a while to understand that she was living with depression. 26 September 2020 12:43 PM
I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews He told Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged that as he leaves our shores, he will collaborate with people from all over the world. 25 September 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 September 2020 9:51 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion
27 September 2020 2:22 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
blended family
Blended families
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says parents must be sensitive to where the child is and move at the child's pace.

Knowing how divorce is a reality for a lot of families and therefore the eventualities of blended families may be inevitable. Blending a family and nurturing new sibling relationships isn’t a simple task. It requires us to be thoughtful of each child and remember the separate and long-established histories that everyone brings.

And it is for that reason that we thought to look at the challenges of making a blended family work.

To speak more on how to help siblings in blended families get along, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane.

The rivalry, the jealousy of siblings of the same parents is there, it gets more compounded when it's with a stranger. It's like who are you and why are you here? They eye each other with suspicion as if to say it's your mother, it's your father who did this kind of thing and not knowing what to do with each other.

Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

Very often the adults are so consumed with what's going on between them especially if there is still anger, betrayal and so on and there is financial tussle between them going on.

Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

The best way is for parents to recognise the fact that the children have not made the choice that they made. The children have to live with a decision that the parents have made and to be so much sensitive to where the child is than where they think the child should be and move at the child's pace.

Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

They have to recognise that they each come out own family of origin when they have been raised in a certain way. The relationship that just ended had its own dynamics and they need to have a lot of conversations. It is important for parents to be conscious about the fact that they are entering a new space in a relationship and these children are now starting to re-adjust themselves to what they are used to. It doesn't mean it is necessarily a bad thing but the children must be so much prepared for it.

Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

Listen below for the full interview...


ekurhulenijpg

'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko

25 September 2020 4:24 PM

Trade Collective economist Lebogang Pheko says Ekurhuleni is a huge city that has done its best to meet many challenges.

Alex SANDF

'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'

25 September 2020 3:05 PM

Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and state

whatsapp-image-2020-09-24-at-193855jpeg

Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday

25 September 2020 2:03 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies.

black-student-male-laptop-study-online-learning-technology-digital-divide-123f

South African schools push for introduction of digital skills

25 September 2020 11:52 AM

The government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs.

healthcare-worker-frontline-Covid-19-hospital-staff-PPE-face-shield-mask-123rf

'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene'

25 September 2020 9:18 AM

Prof Adrian Puren says we must understand that people are still getting infected and dying because of COVID-19.

national_lottery.jpg

Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'

24 September 2020 6:58 PM

Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.

Covid-19 corruption 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics

Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg

24 September 2020 4:34 PM

Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and the elderly and the and vulnerable must maintain their distance.

kinnearjpg

Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear

24 September 2020 2:14 PM

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information.

alcohol-bar-drink-drinking-restaurant-liquor-hospitality-wine-beer-whiskey-123rf

Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'

24 September 2020 1:24 PM

Journalist Carlos Amato says we need to reassess the way the state has been dealing with the alcohol industry for many years.

Punki Modise

'Whatever you are passionate about make a success of it' Absa exec Punki Modise

24 September 2020 12:17 PM

When banking was declared an essential service, for her that really cut deep, making her realise they help with the economy.

