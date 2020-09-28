[WATCH] Marriage proposal goes horribly wrong and leaves us in stitches
Marriage proposal goes horribly wrong and leaves us in stitches
Social media is talking after a marriage proposal went horribly wrong when the guy fell into the water just after she said yes.
Watch the hilarious video below:
The proposal 💍 pic.twitter.com/L4oS5VNP8p— Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) September 27, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
