DA calls Ramaphosa's reprimand of Mapisa-Nqakula weak, calls for her to be fired
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reprimanded Defence Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and docked her salary for three months, for transporting an African National Congress delegate to Zimbabwe and violating the National Defence Force Act.
The Democratic Alliance has called on the president to fire Mapisa-Nqakula for allowing the ANC to abuse of the on air force jet and says the the Minister’s conduct is nothing but dereliction of duty.
RELATED: No one is talking about the 14 councilors that the ANC has fired - Pule Mabe
Bongani Bingwa chats to DA shadow defence minister Kobus Marais to give more insight on the matter.
In his statement, the president outlines the various transgressions by the minister and calls it an error of judgement. But surely in a position like that, you cant make such errors of judgement. This is a transgression of so many laws and regulations.Kobus Marais, Shadow defence minister - DA
He says this is not the first time that the minister has done such, in 2016 she illegally brought in the Burundian girlfriend of her son.
This is indicative of a president who seems to be weak when it comes to applying punitive action on his own senior members. I submit that criminal charges against all that were on board need to be investigated.Kobus Marais, Shadow defence minister - DA
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
'Foreigners create work for South Africans,' says immigration lawyer
Lester Kiewit finds out from Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi what the proposed new law means for foreign business Gauteng townships.Read More
Human trafficking suspects to appear in court after 11 women rescued
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the rescued women came from different countries in the SADC region.Read More
UPDATE: SA COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90%
There were 15,028 new tests conducted and 22 new coronavirus-related deaths. New infections were 1.268.Read More
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'
The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.Read More
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities
According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment.Read More
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list
Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay.Read More
'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'
Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu reflects on his new book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture.Read More
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises
The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
New York court grants IDC order to have access to Gupta family financial records
News24 journalist Kyle Cowan gives more insight on what the ruling will mean for the attempt to prove that money was laundered.Read More
'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence'
Human Rights Watch South African director Dewa Mavhinga reflects on the planned march to the Nigerian Embassy against crime.Read More