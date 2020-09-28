DA calls Ramaphosa's reprimand of Mapisa-Nqakula weak, calls for her to be fired





President Cyril Ramaphosa has reprimanded Defence Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and docked her salary for three months, for transporting an African National Congress delegate to Zimbabwe and violating the National Defence Force Act.

The Democratic Alliance has called on the president to fire Mapisa-Nqakula for allowing the ANC to abuse of the on air force jet and says the the Minister’s conduct is nothing but dereliction of duty.

Bongani Bingwa chats to DA shadow defence minister Kobus Marais to give more insight on the matter.

In his statement, the president outlines the various transgressions by the minister and calls it an error of judgement. But surely in a position like that, you cant make such errors of judgement. This is a transgression of so many laws and regulations. Kobus Marais, Shadow defence minister - DA

He says this is not the first time that the minister has done such, in 2016 she illegally brought in the Burundian girlfriend of her son.

This is indicative of a president who seems to be weak when it comes to applying punitive action on his own senior members. I submit that criminal charges against all that were on board need to be investigated. Kobus Marais, Shadow defence minister - DA

