IEC says it will clear backlogs, by-elections will be free and fair
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has announced that it will clear the backlog of all outstanding by-elections in November.
The by-elections will be the first real test as to how voters will react to political parties after the lockdown.
Deputy chief electoral officer: electoral matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Masego Sheburi explained that the by-elections should be done within a space of six months before the general elections of the municipal council.
By-elections cannot be called if we are left with less than six months to the general elections of the municipal council, so how you determine that period, you first need to establish when the general local elections will be held and in this instance, it will be on the 3rd of August and no later than the 2nd of November.Masego Sheburi, IEC deputy chief electoral officer: electoral matters
The IEC will hold by-elections in 96 wards and 56 municipalities across the country. This follows the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa to move to alert level 1 which included the lifting of restrictions on political activities.
Sheburi says when the country was under lockdown 5 and 2 the staff of the commission went to the Electoral Court to ask for a postponement of the by-elections but since Ramaphosa made the announcement of moving to level 1 they have decided to not postpone as the lockdown restrictions are not as strict and allow for the elections to be free and fair to every citizen.
Now that political activity is permitted and is protected under the regulations, we think that the environment has changed and that the commission can guarantee that by-elections could pass the free and fairness mandate.Masego Sheburi, IEC deputy chief electoral officer: electoral matters
RELATED: We stand ready as IEC to rectify defects obtained in Electoral Act - Sy Mamabolo
Public affairs director at Ipsos Mari Harris joined the conversation emphasising the importance of by-elections and that citizens should keep in mind that the by-elections are not predictions of the election outcome.
It depends on where they are and how close are the general elections.Mari Harris, Public Affairs Director- Ipsos
I think all the parties need to take a deep hard look at themselves and think why they are in politics and whether they are of the interest of the voters and for the country.Mari Harris, Public Affairs Director- Ipsos
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Matriculants urged to be inspired by fact that they've reached last stretch
Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College Esmarie Cilliers says matrics should have realistic study schedule.Read More
KwaSizabantu people must look at the trauma they've caused - Sipho Hlongwane
Writer, journalist and columnist Sipho Hlongwane says what happened to him at KwaSizabantu Mission was very difficult.Read More
'Foreigners create work for South Africans,' says immigration lawyer
Lester Kiewit finds out from Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi what the proposed new law means for foreign business Gauteng townships.Read More
'I went to a pub and had good fun but there was no social distancing, masks'
Clement Manyathela wants to know what the social scene is like now that clubs have reopened. Callers weigh in.Read More
How to help siblings in blended families get along
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says parents must be sensitive to where the child is and move at the child's pace.Read More
'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko
Trade Collective economist Lebogang Pheko says Ekurhuleni is a huge city that has done its best to meet many challenges.Read More
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'
Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and stateRead More
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies.Read More
South African schools push for introduction of digital skills
The government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs.Read More
'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene'
Prof Adrian Puren says we must understand that people are still getting infected and dying because of COVID-19.Read More