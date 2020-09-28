'I went to a pub and had good fun but there was no social distancing, masks'





Now that the government has eased down lockdown restrictions to level 1, it seems like South Africans have let down their guard.

A listener calls in to express his disappointment with club goers who do not wear their masks as they leave the club Mall and walk past the food court in the Fourways.

Clement Manyathela invites callers to share what they have witnessed from social events.

I went to Fourways Mall last night, I saw so many people walking inside the mall without their masks, these people were coming from the popular nightclub in the mall. Shibedo, Caller

I can understand that people are tired of this mask wearing because it is fairly new to us however, it's not an excuse because we find ourselves in this predicament so we just have to deal with it and wear our masks as uncomfortable and not nice to wear Lulu, Caller

When government opened these nightclubs surely they saw this coming because I don't think the people who are back in nightclubs are wearing masks in there and I don't think there is any social distancing whatsoever. We should've anticipated such behavior to come with it. Lulu, Caller

I went to a club this past Saturday, it was absolute pandemonium, it was absolutely insane. You would not think there's a pandemic on the go, there were crowds of people, good fun but no social distancing, no masks. Rob, Caller

