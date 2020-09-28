Human trafficking suspects to appear in court after 11 women rescued
The five suspects arrested by the Hawks in connection with human trafficking in two provinces are expected to appear in court on Monday.
Three men were arrested in Rustenberg in the North West while two were nabbed in Kuruman in the Northern Cape on Sunday.
The five were arrested during a Hawks operation and the cases are believed to be linked and are facing human trafficking charges.
Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi to give more insight on the matter.
The cases are connected and we are now trying to untangle the citizenship aspect of these suspects and we are working closely with the Department of Home Affairs in that regard.Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
He adds that the Hawks will by the end of Monday know the suspects' citizenship statuses.
Eleven women were rescued, six are from South Africa, one from Zambia, one from Zimbabwe and the rest are from Lesotho.Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
Listen below to the full conversation:
