'Foreigners create work for South Africans,' says immigration lawyer
As part of plans to revitalize the economy, Gauteng economic development department and premier David Makhura’s policy unit have drafted a new law which seeks to bar foreign nationals from doing business in Gauteng Townships
Lester Kiewit speaks to immigration lawyer Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi for her thoughts on the story.
It's a pity that the government isn't available to give some comment because we need some light shed because this law that they want to pass contradicts and even conflicts with the immigration actStefanie de Saude-Darbandi, Immigration Lawyer
In terms of the Immigration Act, anyone who has a business or work visa is able to work.Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi, Immigration Lawyer
What this bill is essentially saying is that if somebody in these townships has a business visa or work visa it is not going to be recognised.Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi, Immigration Lawyer
More from Local
Matriculants urged to be inspired by fact that they've reached last stretch
Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College Esmarie Cilliers says matrics should have realistic study schedule.Read More
KwaSizabantu people must look at the trauma they've caused - Sipho Hlongwane
Writer, journalist and columnist Sipho Hlongwane says what happened to him at KwaSizabantu Mission was very difficult.Read More
IEC says it will clear backlogs, by-elections will be free and fair
The electoral commission will hold by-elections in 96 wards and 56 municipalities across the country.Read More
'I went to a pub and had good fun but there was no social distancing, masks'
Clement Manyathela wants to know what the social scene is like now that clubs have reopened. Callers weigh in.Read More
How to help siblings in blended families get along
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says parents must be sensitive to where the child is and move at the child's pace.Read More
'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko
Trade Collective economist Lebogang Pheko says Ekurhuleni is a huge city that has done its best to meet many challenges.Read More
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'
Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and stateRead More
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies.Read More
South African schools push for introduction of digital skills
The government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs.Read More
'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene'
Prof Adrian Puren says we must understand that people are still getting infected and dying because of COVID-19.Read More
More from Politics
Human trafficking suspects to appear in court after 11 women rescued
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the rescued women came from different countries in the SADC region.Read More
DA calls Ramaphosa's reprimand of Mapisa-Nqakula weak, calls for her to be fired
Shadow defence minister Kobus Marais says this shows that the president can't apply punitive action against senior officials.Read More
UPDATE: SA COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90%
There were 15,028 new tests conducted and 22 new coronavirus-related deaths. New infections were 1.268.Read More
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'
The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.Read More
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities
According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment.Read More
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list
Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay.Read More
'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'
Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu reflects on his new book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture.Read More
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises
The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
New York court grants IDC order to have access to Gupta family financial records
News24 journalist Kyle Cowan gives more insight on what the ruling will mean for the attempt to prove that money was laundered.Read More
'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence'
Human Rights Watch South African director Dewa Mavhinga reflects on the planned march to the Nigerian Embassy against crime.Read More
More from Business
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving'
The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward.Read More
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs
'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig.Read More
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'
Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)
The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more
Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner).Read More
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'
The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series
BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co).Read More