'Foreigners create work for South Africans,' says immigration lawyer





As part of plans to revitalize the economy, Gauteng economic development department and premier David Makhura’s policy unit have drafted a new law which seeks to bar foreign nationals from doing business in Gauteng Townships

Lester Kiewit speaks to immigration lawyer Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi for her thoughts on the story.

It's a pity that the government isn't available to give some comment because we need some light shed because this law that they want to pass contradicts and even conflicts with the immigration act Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi, Immigration Lawyer

In terms of the Immigration Act, anyone who has a business or work visa is able to work. Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi, Immigration Lawyer