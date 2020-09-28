Matriculants urged to be inspired by fact that they've reached last stretch





The Department of Basic Education announced in a statement that students doing matric will be writing their final exam on 5 November 2020 until 15 December 2020.

This year many students had gone to school under abnormal circumstances caused by a global pandemic which resulted in schools being closed multiple times as the department was trying to find ways to accommodate students and teachers.

Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College of Applied Psychology Esmarie Cilliers joined The Azania Mosaka Show to give grade 12 pupils tips on how to best prepare for their exam.

I think it is important to take care of yourself emotionally, acknowledge the emotions you are experiencing. It is a difficult time, so just express them and chat with someone about them. Esmarie Cilliers, Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College of Applied Psychology

Find a motivation, I think it is very important that you're in matric and you are having this rollercoaster ride and now you are facing the exams. So, you need to have your eye on the goal you want to achieve. Esmarie Cilliers, Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College of Applied Psychology

Cilliers says it is most important for matrics to set a realist schedule on how you will study and that includes knowing the time in which you will study, the area you need to focus on when it comes to your book so that you have an understanding on where you may need assistance.

The exam will be a combined examination in order to accommodate some learners who were meant to write in May and June due to the postponement cause by the pandemic.

Matrics were one of the first group of learners to return to school in June after schools were closed early due to the lockdown.

We are almost halfway there, the fact that you have made it here makes you strong enough to go the last stretch and I think we need to keep remembering that. Esmarie Cilliers, Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College of Applied Psychology

