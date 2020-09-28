Matriculants urged to be inspired by fact that they've reached last stretch
The Department of Basic Education announced in a statement that students doing matric will be writing their final exam on 5 November 2020 until 15 December 2020.
This year many students had gone to school under abnormal circumstances caused by a global pandemic which resulted in schools being closed multiple times as the department was trying to find ways to accommodate students and teachers.
Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College of Applied Psychology Esmarie Cilliers joined The Azania Mosaka Show to give grade 12 pupils tips on how to best prepare for their exam.
I think it is important to take care of yourself emotionally, acknowledge the emotions you are experiencing. It is a difficult time, so just express them and chat with someone about them.Esmarie Cilliers, Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College of Applied Psychology
Find a motivation, I think it is very important that you're in matric and you are having this rollercoaster ride and now you are facing the exams. So, you need to have your eye on the goal you want to achieve.Esmarie Cilliers, Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College of Applied Psychology
Cilliers says it is most important for matrics to set a realist schedule on how you will study and that includes knowing the time in which you will study, the area you need to focus on when it comes to your book so that you have an understanding on where you may need assistance.
The exam will be a combined examination in order to accommodate some learners who were meant to write in May and June due to the postponement cause by the pandemic.
Matrics were one of the first group of learners to return to school in June after schools were closed early due to the lockdown.
We are almost halfway there, the fact that you have made it here makes you strong enough to go the last stretch and I think we need to keep remembering that.Esmarie Cilliers, Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College of Applied Psychology
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Three police officers accused in Nathaniel Julies's murder case denied bail
EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise says the magistrate is not convinced there compelling circumstances for the accused to be released.Read More
KwaSizabantu people must look at the trauma they've caused - Sipho Hlongwane
Writer, journalist and columnist Sipho Hlongwane says what happened to him at KwaSizabantu Mission was very difficult.Read More
'Foreigners create work for South Africans,' says immigration lawyer
Lester Kiewit finds out from Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi what the proposed new law means for foreign business Gauteng townships.Read More
IEC says it will clear backlogs, by-elections will be free and fair
The electoral commission will hold by-elections in 96 wards and 56 municipalities across the country.Read More
'I went to a pub and had good fun but there was no social distancing, masks'
Clement Manyathela wants to know what the social scene is like now that clubs have reopened. Callers weigh in.Read More
How to help siblings in blended families get along
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says parents must be sensitive to where the child is and move at the child's pace.Read More
'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko
Trade Collective economist Lebogang Pheko says Ekurhuleni is a huge city that has done its best to meet many challenges.Read More
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'
Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and stateRead More
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies.Read More
South African schools push for introduction of digital skills
The government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs.Read More