Three police officers accused in Nathaniel Julies's murder case denied bail
Police officers Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netshiongolo have been denied bail.
The three have been charged with the killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies who had down syndrome, near his Eldorado Park home last month.
Eyewitness News (EWN) reporter Kgomotso Modise explained on Afternoon Drive that magistrate David Mangho was not convinced that there are compelling circumstances for the accused or that there will be public peace if the accused are released on bail.
The magistrate is not convinced that if they are released on bail that public peace will be maintained.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter-Eyewitness News (EWN)
We understand that at least two of the police officers that were present in the police vehicle during that day when Julies was dead are witnesses of the state and the hesitation from the magistrate is how do we know there can’t be intimidated by any of the three accused.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter-Eyewitness News (EWN)
RELATED: Nathaniel Julies murder accused 'believe they do not pose risk to society'
Modise says Whiteboy expressed fear as she mentioned that she was being threatened by her colleague and co-accused Ndyalvane and gangsters who live in Eldorado Park. There were cheers and singing when the accused were denied bail and Julies’s mother believed that justice will prevail in the murder case of her son.
Today some members of the community, family and friends were at the courtroom and it was clear that they were really hoping that bail is denied and so when the magistrate handed down that verdict there were cheers in the courtroom, we heard a couple of people chanting and singing.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter-Eyewitness News (EWN)
The matter was postponed to 6 November for further investigation.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Matriculants urged to be inspired by fact that they've reached last stretch
Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College Esmarie Cilliers says matrics should have realistic study schedule.Read More
KwaSizabantu people must look at the trauma they've caused - Sipho Hlongwane
Writer, journalist and columnist Sipho Hlongwane says what happened to him at KwaSizabantu Mission was very difficult.Read More
'Foreigners create work for South Africans,' says immigration lawyer
Lester Kiewit finds out from Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi what the proposed new law means for foreign business Gauteng townships.Read More
IEC says it will clear backlogs, by-elections will be free and fair
The electoral commission will hold by-elections in 96 wards and 56 municipalities across the country.Read More
'I went to a pub and had good fun but there was no social distancing, masks'
Clement Manyathela wants to know what the social scene is like now that clubs have reopened. Callers weigh in.Read More
How to help siblings in blended families get along
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says parents must be sensitive to where the child is and move at the child's pace.Read More
'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko
Trade Collective economist Lebogang Pheko says Ekurhuleni is a huge city that has done its best to meet many challenges.Read More
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'
Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and stateRead More
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies.Read More
South African schools push for introduction of digital skills
The government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs.Read More