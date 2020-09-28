Streaming issues? Report here
Three police officers accused in Nathaniel Julies's murder case denied bail

28 September 2020 4:33 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Gauteng SAPS
Nathaniel Julies

EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise says the magistrate is not convinced there compelling circumstances for the accused to be released.

Police officers Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netshiongolo have been denied bail.

The three have been charged with the killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies who had down syndrome, near his Eldorado Park home last month.

Eyewitness News (EWN) reporter Kgomotso Modise explained on Afternoon Drive that magistrate David Mangho was not convinced that there are compelling circumstances for the accused or that there will be public peace if the accused are released on bail.

The magistrate is not convinced that if they are released on bail that public peace will be maintained.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter-Eyewitness News (EWN)

We understand that at least two of the police officers that were present in the police vehicle during that day when Julies was dead are witnesses of the state and the hesitation from the magistrate is how do we know there can’t be intimidated by any of the three accused.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter-Eyewitness News (EWN)

RELATED: Nathaniel Julies murder accused 'believe they do not pose risk to society'

Modise says Whiteboy expressed fear as she mentioned that she was being threatened by her colleague and co-accused Ndyalvane and gangsters who live in Eldorado Park. There were cheers and singing when the accused were denied bail and Julies’s mother believed that justice will prevail in the murder case of her son.

Today some members of the community, family and friends were at the courtroom and it was clear that they were really hoping that bail is denied and so when the magistrate handed down that verdict there were cheers in the courtroom, we heard a couple of people chanting and singing.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter-Eyewitness News (EWN)

The matter was postponed to 6 November for further investigation.

Listen below for the full interview...


