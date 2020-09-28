All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
GovChat.Org
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
Cape Town's International Darts Champion
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The Township Bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Stephanie Barden
Latest Local
Three police officers accused in Nathaniel Julies's murder case denied bail EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise says the magistrate is not convinced there compelling circumstances for the accused to be released. 28 September 2020 4:33 PM
Matriculants urged to be inspired by fact that they've reached last stretch Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College Esmarie Cilliers says matrics should have realistic study schedule. 28 September 2020 3:35 PM
KwaSizabantu people must look at the trauma they've caused - Sipho Hlongwane Writer, journalist and columnist Sipho Hlongwane says what happened to him at KwaSizabantu Mission was very difficult. 28 September 2020 2:26 PM
View all Local
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
Two companies walked away with R220-million 'for doing absolutely nothing' Ray White speaks to EWN Senior reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the Free State asbestos removal project 28 September 2020 5:47 PM
There are no grounds for Zondo to recuse himself from inquiry - law expert Ray Whites asks Lawson Naidoo if the former president Jacob Zuma has a case against the Zondo Commission. 28 September 2020 5:34 PM
View all Politics
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance) Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy. 28 September 2020 7:24 PM
All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University). 28 September 2020 6:49 PM
View all Business
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] TikTok hack to stop your cat from lying on laptop goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 28 September 2020 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Marriage proposal goes horribly wrong and leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 28 September 2020 8:18 AM
'Never be ashamed of failure, it is a learning curve,' says Simphiwe Dana The singer, composer and producer says it took her a while to understand that she was living with depression. 26 September 2020 12:43 PM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
View all Opinion
All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study

28 September 2020 6:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Housing
Stellenbosch University
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
housing shortage
wood
residential property
SU
home construction
homebuilding
decent housing
wooden houses
wood chip exports
Phillip Crafford
Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University

SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University).

South Africa has enough wood, right now, to build 95 000 houses per year, according to Philip Crafford, a PhD candidate at the Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University.

Crafford researched the potential for using wood as primary housebuilding material in South Africa.

It’s possible that, in the long-term, all houses in the country can be built with wood, found Crafford.

Wood currently exported as chips would have to be diverted towards local homebuilding and trees would have to be planted in areas earmarked for afforestation.

Crafford’s models show that if all new homes were made of wood it could decrease the residential building sector’s energy requirements by 30%.

One in 100 new houses in South Africa are wood-based.

In the US, Canada and Australia more than nine in 10 new homes are wood-based.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Crafford.

Unfortunately, we export a lot of wood chips to Asian countries… Adding value to our local resource, creating jobs [his vision] …

Phillip Crafford, PhD candidate - Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University

We’ve got an excellent forestry industry…

Phillip Crafford, PhD candidate - Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University

The potential is to shift it all the way to 100% [of homes built]. The resource is not the issue… We could [right now] build close to 34 000 homes of 114m2…

Phillip Crafford, PhD candidate - Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

RELATED: SA could build 95,000 wooden houses a year – here’s why it should, according to a new study (Business Insider South Africa)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study


28 September 2020 6:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Housing
Stellenbosch University
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
housing shortage
wood
residential property
SU
home construction
homebuilding
decent housing
wooden houses
wood chip exports
Phillip Crafford
Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University

