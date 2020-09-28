All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study
South Africa has enough wood, right now, to build 95 000 houses per year, according to Philip Crafford, a PhD candidate at the Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University.
Crafford researched the potential for using wood as primary housebuilding material in South Africa.
It’s possible that, in the long-term, all houses in the country can be built with wood, found Crafford.
Wood currently exported as chips would have to be diverted towards local homebuilding and trees would have to be planted in areas earmarked for afforestation.
Crafford’s models show that if all new homes were made of wood it could decrease the residential building sector’s energy requirements by 30%.
One in 100 new houses in South Africa are wood-based.
In the US, Canada and Australia more than nine in 10 new homes are wood-based.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Crafford.
Unfortunately, we export a lot of wood chips to Asian countries… Adding value to our local resource, creating jobs [his vision] …Phillip Crafford, PhD candidate - Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University
We’ve got an excellent forestry industry…Phillip Crafford, PhD candidate - Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University
The potential is to shift it all the way to 100% [of homes built]. The resource is not the issue… We could [right now] build close to 34 000 homes of 114m2…Phillip Crafford, PhD candidate - Department of Forest and Wood Science at Stellenbosch University
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
RELATED: SA could build 95,000 wooden houses a year – here’s why it should, according to a new study (Business Insider South Africa)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study
