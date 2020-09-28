Streaming issues? Report here
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

28 September 2020 7:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Bruce Cameron

Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks a great business mind to review a trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Bruce Cameron, retired editor of Personal Finance at Saturday Star.

RELATED: Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive! - Bruce Cameron

Description by its publisher, Penguin Random House South Africa:

Pensioners are facing a major fallout from South Africa’s downgrading to junk status and the plummeting of the rand as a result of government corruption.

On top of this, the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic lockdown have hit retirement savings hard, and their effects will continue for a long time.

“Secure Your Retirement” unpacks the challenges facing pensioners, and outlines what they can do to improve their situation.

The book explains how to avoid the pitfalls that cause pensioners to run out of money.

It provides guidance about selecting the right pension products and offers other solutions to guide pensioners to better financial outcomes.

It gives advice for women, who are particularly at risk, and it deals with the rising costs of health care and the increasing threat of dementia.

Written by award-winning author Bruce Cameron and leading financial planner Wouter Fourie - and based on research by the country’s largest pension fund administrator, Alexander Forbes, as well as life companies Just SA and Sanlam - this book is essential for anyone concerned about their financial future in this worrying time.

I was perturbed by everything after the lockdown started… a lot of things going on for pensioners, so I thought to write a few columns… I wrote 21!

Bruce Cameron, retired editor - Personal Finance

It is [a terrifying time] … The situation is far worse than I imagined! So many people are buying the wrong annuities… making high-risk investments… but there are solutions…

Bruce Cameron, retired editor - Personal Finance

Look at changing to a hybrid annuity…

Bruce Cameron, retired editor - Personal Finance

If there’s something left, good luck to your children. But look after yourself first!

Bruce Cameron, retired editor - Personal Finance

Inflation for pensioners is faster than the average… because of medical inflation, an absolute killer…

Bruce Cameron, retired editor - Personal Finance

You’re not properly protected if you suffer from dementia…

Bruce Cameron, retired editor - Personal Finance

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)


