Three police officers accused in Nathaniel Julies's murder case denied bail EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise says the magistrate is not convinced there compelling circumstances for the accused to be released. 28 September 2020 4:33 PM
Matriculants urged to be inspired by fact that they've reached last stretch Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College Esmarie Cilliers says matrics should have realistic study schedule. 28 September 2020 3:35 PM
KwaSizabantu people must look at the trauma they've caused - Sipho Hlongwane Writer, journalist and columnist Sipho Hlongwane says what happened to him at KwaSizabantu Mission was very difficult. 28 September 2020 2:26 PM
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
Two companies walked away with R220-million 'for doing absolutely nothing' Ray White speaks to EWN Senior reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the Free State asbestos removal project 28 September 2020 5:47 PM
There are no grounds for Zondo to recuse himself from inquiry - law expert Ray Whites asks Lawson Naidoo if the former president Jacob Zuma has a case against the Zondo Commission. 28 September 2020 5:34 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance) Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy. 28 September 2020 7:24 PM
All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University). 28 September 2020 6:49 PM
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
[WATCH] TikTok hack to stop your cat from lying on laptop goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 28 September 2020 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Marriage proposal goes horribly wrong and leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 28 September 2020 8:18 AM
'Never be ashamed of failure, it is a learning curve,' says Simphiwe Dana The singer, composer and producer says it took her a while to understand that she was living with depression. 26 September 2020 12:43 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
Politics

There are no grounds for Zondo to recuse himself from inquiry - law expert

28 September 2020 5:34 PM
by Reuters
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Hands Off Jacob Zuma
Zondo Commision

Ray Whites asks Lawson Naidoo if the former president Jacob Zuma has a case against the Zondo Commission.

Former president Jacob Zuma wants Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself from the state capture inquiry following a media conference the commission hosted in the absence of the former's absence.

Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to law expert Lawson Naidoo, who believes there is no case in this regard.

This seems to be another attempt by Mr Zuma to avoid having to answer questions before the deputy chief justice.

Lawson Naidoo, Law Expert

I think that the arguments that are being advanced by Mr Zuma and his associates are flimsy to say the least and there are really no grounds for the chief Justice to recuse himself.

Lawson Naidoo, Law Expert

We must also remember that the very reason why we have this commission is that the former president refused or failed to answer questions that were put to him by the former Public Protector advocate Thuli Madonsela

Lawson Naidoo, Law Expert

Nomvula Mokonyane

300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'

28 September 2020 6:25 PM

For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.

Nthimotse Mokhesi

Two companies walked away with R220-million 'for doing absolutely nothing'

28 September 2020 5:47 PM

Ray White speaks to EWN Senior reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the Free State asbestos removal project

Sorry we closed small business 123rfbusiness 123rf

'Foreigners create work for South Africans,' says immigration lawyer

28 September 2020 1:28 PM

Lester Kiewit finds out from Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi what the proposed new law means for foreign business Gauteng townships.

Gavel court case corruption - 123rf

Human trafficking suspects to appear in court after 11 women rescued

28 September 2020 1:03 PM

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the rescued women came from different countries in the SADC region.

Nosiviwe

DA calls Ramaphosa's reprimand of Mapisa-Nqakula weak, calls for her to be fired

28 September 2020 7:24 AM

Shadow defence minister Kobus Marais says this shows that the president can't apply punitive action against senior officials.

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

UPDATE: SA COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90%

27 September 2020 9:21 PM

There were 15,028 new tests conducted and 22 new coronavirus-related deaths. New infections were 1.268.

factory-production-manufacturejpg

SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'

23 September 2020 6:53 PM

The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.

zwanejpg

Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities

23 September 2020 12:49 PM

According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment.

Corruption money bribes 123rf

More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

22 September 2020 6:43 PM

Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay.

screen-shot-2020-09-22-at-71026-ampng

'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'

22 September 2020 7:48 AM

Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu reflects on his new book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture.

