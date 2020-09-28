There are no grounds for Zondo to recuse himself from inquiry - law expert
Former president Jacob Zuma wants Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself from the state capture inquiry following a media conference the commission hosted in the absence of the former's absence.
Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to law expert Lawson Naidoo, who believes there is no case in this regard.
This seems to be another attempt by Mr Zuma to avoid having to answer questions before the deputy chief justice.Lawson Naidoo, Law Expert
I think that the arguments that are being advanced by Mr Zuma and his associates are flimsy to say the least and there are really no grounds for the chief Justice to recuse himself.Lawson Naidoo, Law Expert
We must also remember that the very reason why we have this commission is that the former president refused or failed to answer questions that were put to him by the former Public Protector advocate Thuli MadonselaLawson Naidoo, Law Expert
More from Politics
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'
For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More
Two companies walked away with R220-million 'for doing absolutely nothing'
Ray White speaks to EWN Senior reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the Free State asbestos removal projectRead More
'Foreigners create work for South Africans,' says immigration lawyer
Lester Kiewit finds out from Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi what the proposed new law means for foreign business Gauteng townships.Read More
Human trafficking suspects to appear in court after 11 women rescued
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the rescued women came from different countries in the SADC region.Read More
DA calls Ramaphosa's reprimand of Mapisa-Nqakula weak, calls for her to be fired
Shadow defence minister Kobus Marais says this shows that the president can't apply punitive action against senior officials.Read More
UPDATE: SA COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90%
There were 15,028 new tests conducted and 22 new coronavirus-related deaths. New infections were 1.268.Read More
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'
The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.Read More
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities
According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment.Read More
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list
Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay.Read More
'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'
Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu reflects on his new book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture.Read More