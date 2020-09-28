There are no grounds for Zondo to recuse himself from inquiry - law expert





Former president Jacob Zuma wants Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself from the state capture inquiry following a media conference the commission hosted in the absence of the former's absence.

Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to law expert Lawson Naidoo, who believes there is no case in this regard.

This seems to be another attempt by Mr Zuma to avoid having to answer questions before the deputy chief justice. Lawson Naidoo, Law Expert

I think that the arguments that are being advanced by Mr Zuma and his associates are flimsy to say the least and there are really no grounds for the chief Justice to recuse himself. Lawson Naidoo, Law Expert