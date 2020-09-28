



Blackhead, a company given an audit tender, was paid R250-million to carry out the asbestos removal in the Free State which was subsequently spent with no work being carried out. Ray White speaks to EWN Senior reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the evidence brought to the inquiry.

For the R250-million paid by the provincial government, only R21-million went to the work so basically the other two companies walked away with R220-million for doing absolutely nothing. Nthakoana Ngatane, Senior reporter - EWN

We've had this before however, the testimony from HOD Nthimotse Mokhesi was to basically agree with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo but perhaps to also let himself off the hook from taking the responsibility. Nthakoana Ngatane, Senior reporter - EWN

In addition to this, we then heard that the director of the company that was paid R250-million paid R650,000 into a trust owned by Nthimotse Mokhesi. Nthimotse Mokhesi

