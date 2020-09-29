[WATCH] 90-year-old reuniting with bike after 60 years goes viral

Today at 11:05 World of Work: Burnout in the Workplace The Clement Manyathela Show

Doreen Ross - Industrial Psychologist

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB Today with Kieno Kammies

Stephanie Barden

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness: Colon Cancer in young men The Clement Manyathela Show

Dr Marlin Mckay - General Practitioner at Goldman Medical Centre

Today at 12:05 Police Minister Bheki Cele takes us through the country's top cases: Kinnear, GBV/Femicide, Is Human Trafficking really a myth, Farm Murders and KwaNdengezi killings. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Bheki Cele - Police Minister

Today at 12:07 Edward Zuma on why Judge Zondo should be recused from the commission The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Edward Zuma - Zuma'S Son at ...

Today at 12:10 Cosatu responds to quarter labour force survey released by Stats SA today The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

Today at 12:10 Mosebenzi Zwane puts his unfitness for public office on display at Zondo commission The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 what action could be taken against ANC, news orgs who named former ANC MP accused of raping daughters? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa

Today at 12:15 Zuma won't attend state capture commission until 'biased' Zondo recuses himself The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC

Today at 12:23 Mdluli’s D-Day: Former Crime Intelligence boss and Zuma ally faces sentencing The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nicole Fritz - chief executive officer of Freedom Under Law

Today at 12:27 Emirates flights have resumed The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:27 Gauteng Dept of Health notes concern with the increase of 6% in the number of active cases. Should we be concerned? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Shabir Madhi- Executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit

Today at 12:35 Quarter labour force survey to be released by Stats SA today The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA

Today at 12:37 Stats SA releases the latest unemployment figures. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:40 Ajax Amsterdam dumps Ajax CT The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sizwe Mbebe - Sport writer, columnist and blogger at ...

Today at 12:41 Major strike planned for South Africa next week – this is what unions are angry about. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.

Today at 12:45 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent

Today at 12:45 Moody's warns of further SA downgrading The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sifiso Skenjana - Chief Economist and Thought Leadership Executive at IQ

Today at 12:52 When will Fifa to change its handball rule negatively affecting the game? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Jerome Damon - Fifa Referee at Fifa

Today at 12:52 Trump's Taxes Show Chronic Losses and Years of Income Tax Avoidance The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

Today at 12:56 Clip: Leslie Jordan posting about Jerusalema! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

