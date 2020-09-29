[VIDEO] Truck crashes into multiple vehicles





Truck crashes into multiple vehicles

A video of a truck crashing into multiple vehicles on Stapleton Road in Pinetown Kwa-Zulu Natal has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Truck crashes into multiple vehicles: Stapleton Road Pinetown KZN near Engen Garage. pic.twitter.com/a9hpvTd12t — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 28, 2020

