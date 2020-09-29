'Why did Zuma not raise problem with Zondo at the beginning of the inquiry?'
Former president Jacob Zuma has asked Deputy Chief Justice Raymond to recuse himself when he appears before the State Capture Commission in November.
In a letter sent through his attorney, Eric Mabuza, the former president said it was clear that Zondo wanted to portray him as uncooperative.
This comes after Zondo set a date for Zuma to appear at the state capture commission, warning that these dates were not up for negotiation.
Zuma has come up with several excuses to not appear before the commission this month which include preparing for his corruption trial and being advised by doctors to not travel due to feeling unwell.
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the exchange between Zuma and Zondo has increasingly become heated over the past months.
I don’t think it comes as a shock, I think there has been an exchange of correspondents for possibly since the genesis of this inquiry but it’s become increasingly heated.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
The inquiry’s lawyers attempted to launch a subpoena application for Jacob Zuma in January this year. He responded quite strongly and reiterated his belief that the commission wasn’t constitutionally established and that he was being victimised and mistreated.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
In the last while we have seen that attack on the legitimacy of the commission very firmly focused on the DCJ Raymond Zondo.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Maughan says the former president has stated that he fears that Zondo would be biased against him as they have personal issues that he will disclose in an affidavit that will be filed for Zondo's recusal.
Zuma said he would not appear before Zondo because he believed Zondo had already decided that he was guilty of all allegations against him.
I think the obvious question that he is going to get around with is. Why did you not raise this at the genesis of the inquiry? If you legitimately believe there was a personal dynamic between you and Zondo, given you were head of state during the period that he was mandated to investigate, should you have not vocalised that publicly?Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
The commission has not yet responded to the letter.
Listen below for the full interview...
