A lot of people within deaf community struggle 'because nobody understands them'
Are we doing enough to allow the deaf community to access the services that we use with ease everyday? We live in a society that still is not inclusive of the deaf.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Ntombenhle Huluhulu, the spokesperson for The Pan South African Sign Language Board about how the deaf can benefit from the sign language charter.
There is a very slow moving will to actually make South African sign language officialNtombenhle Huluhulu, Spokesperson for The Pan South African Sign Language Board
The very first pledge talks to an understanding that South African sign language is a language in its own rightNtombenhle Huluhulu, Spokesperson for The Pan South African Sign Language Board.
Imagine if you spoke a language that nobody understands or even cares or if you found yourself in a country where no one understands you, this is the reality that deaf people actually live with.Ntombenhle Huluhulu, Spokesperson for The Pan South African Sign Language Board
The deaf community has been living through years and years of discrimination.Ntombenhle Huluhulu, Spokesperson for The Pan South African Sign Language Board
A lot of people within the deaf community undergo a lot of struggle because nobody understands them.Ntombenhle Huluhulu, Spokesperson for The Pan South African Sign Language Board
The attitude of people or communities out there is the most crippling or most disabling thing for deaf people out there.Ntombenhle Huluhulu, Spokesperson for The Pan South African Sign Language Board
Everybody wants to be heard, imagine their desperation when they can't be heard, when nobody can understand themMary, Caller
