'The coronavirus has not gone away in Gauteng or nationally,' says Wits expert
The Gauteng Health Department has expressed its concern about the 6% increase in active COVID-19 cases in the province, following the move to lockdown level one and relaxed restrictions.
Mandy Wiener poses the question "Where are we at the moment?"
University of the Witwatersrand executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit Prof Shabir Madhi answers.
We on a downward trajectory in terms of this current wave of the epidemic, including in Gauteng.Shabir Madhi, Executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit, Wits
What we can expect to occur is that if people become more complacent, not adhering to the use of non-pharmaceutical intervention, the critical social distancing, the wearing of masks and avoiding of overcrowded settings, we can expect an increase of the transmission of the virus.Shabir Madhi, Executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit, Wits
The virus has not gone away as in nationally or in Gauteng, the virus is very much still with us.Shabir Madhi, Executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit, Wits
Listen below for the full interview
More from Local
High court to hear application to have Aarto Act declared unconstitutional
The executive director of Outa’s accountability division, Stefanie Fick, says the Auto Amendment Act has not worked in 10 years.Read More
Eskom officials will return to sell cables back to Diepsloot residents - report
John Perlman gets answers and reactions to Eskoms disconnection of illegal connectionsRead More
ANC summons MPs back to Parliament
Members of Parliament will have to give ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina doctors' certificates by no later than Thursday.Read More
Freedom Under Law welcomes sentence for former crime intelligence boss Mdluli
Ricahrd Mdluli will serve five years for the murder of Oupa Ramogibe, who allegedly had an affair with his wife in 1998.Read More
A lot of people within deaf community struggle 'because nobody understands them'
Sign language board spokesperson Ntombenhle Huluhulu says there is a very slow-moving will to make the language official.Read More
'Why did Zuma not raise problem with Zondo at the beginning of the inquiry?'
Journalist Karyn Maughan says former president's demand that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond recuse himself does not come as a shock.Read More
Three police officers accused in Nathaniel Julies's murder case denied bail
EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise says the magistrate is not convinced there compelling circumstances for the accused to be released.Read More
Matriculants urged to be inspired by fact that they've reached last stretch
Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College Esmarie Cilliers says matrics should have realistic study schedule.Read More
KwaSizabantu people must look at the trauma they've caused - Sipho Hlongwane
Writer, journalist and columnist Sipho Hlongwane says what happened to him at KwaSizabantu Mission was very difficult.Read More
'Foreigners create work for South Africans,' says immigration lawyer
Lester Kiewit finds out from Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi what the proposed new law means for foreign business Gauteng townships.Read More