'The coronavirus has not gone away in Gauteng or nationally,' says Wits expert





The Gauteng Health Department has expressed its concern about the 6% increase in active COVID-19 cases in the province, following the move to lockdown level one and relaxed restrictions.

Mandy Wiener poses the question "Where are we at the moment?"

University of the Witwatersrand executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit Prof Shabir Madhi answers.

We on a downward trajectory in terms of this current wave of the epidemic, including in Gauteng. Shabir Madhi, Executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit, Wits

What we can expect to occur is that if people become more complacent, not adhering to the use of non-pharmaceutical intervention, the critical social distancing, the wearing of masks and avoiding of overcrowded settings, we can expect an increase of the transmission of the virus. Shabir Madhi, Executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit, Wits

The virus has not gone away as in nationally or in Gauteng, the virus is very much still with us. Shabir Madhi, Executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit, Wits

