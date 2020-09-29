Freedom Under Law welcomes sentence for former crime intelligence boss Mdluli
The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has sentenced former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi to five years in prison for the murder of Oupa Ramogibe, who allegedly had an affair with Mdluli's wife, Tshidi Buthelezi, in 1998.
They were found guilty of kidnapping, common assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and four counts of intimidation last year.
Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz says this is an important day and a significant moment that shows South African that those who have done wrong will be held accountable.
Given the gravity of the crime that he has been convicted of having committed I think the custodial sentence is absolutely appropriate.Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law
Both men have asked the court for leniency when imposing its sentence
