ANC summons MPs back to Parliament
African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament with no comorbidities have been informed to return to parliament in Cape Town on 6 October 2020, many members were forced to work virtually in the comfort of their own homes due to COVID-19.
Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the ANC is of the view that those who are healthy enough to make it in Parliament should make way to Cape Town as they want more members at the legislature.
We do know there a number of MPs in the ANC who are above the recommended age by health authorities and considered of high risk so we will only know on Thursday the extent of the number of MPs who will be willing to come back.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News
Ndenze says the MPs will have to give ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina doctors' certificates by no later than Thursday.
Parliament has mourned the deaths of three MPs who were confirmed to have died from COVID-19 complications.
