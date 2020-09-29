Eskom officials will return to sell cables back to Diepsloot residents - report





Eskom technicians have started disconnecting illegal connections in Diepsloot much to residents aversion. The operation is part of their energy-saving campaign, the power utility believes that these illegal connections are overloading the system.

John Perlman speaks to Reneilwe Semenya spokesperson at Eskom for more on the story and gets residents' reaction from EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.

We look at where we are getting some abnormalities on the network which includes but not limited to illegal connections, foreign meters or foreign infrastructure which is connected to our network Reneilwe Semenya spokesperson at Eskom

The problems don't stay solved but I would like to highlight that we are concerned with the integrity of our network. Reneilwe Semenya spokesperson at Eskom

Police are really not helping them in anyway and the fact that they there to accompany Eskom to make the operation as smooth as possible feels like an insult to them. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

They're going to reconnect them as soon as the Eskom officials leave. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

They know that the very same Eskom officials that are disconnecting will be back later on in the evening to sell these cables back to them. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

