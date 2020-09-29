Eskom officials will return to sell cables back to Diepsloot residents - report
Eskom technicians have started disconnecting illegal connections in Diepsloot much to residents aversion. The operation is part of their energy-saving campaign, the power utility believes that these illegal connections are overloading the system.
John Perlman speaks to Reneilwe Semenya spokesperson at Eskom for more on the story and gets residents' reaction from EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.
We look at where we are getting some abnormalities on the network which includes but not limited to illegal connections, foreign meters or foreign infrastructure which is connected to our networkReneilwe Semenya spokesperson at Eskom
The problems don't stay solved but I would like to highlight that we are concerned with the integrity of our network.Reneilwe Semenya spokesperson at Eskom
Police are really not helping them in anyway and the fact that they there to accompany Eskom to make the operation as smooth as possible feels like an insult to them.Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
They're going to reconnect them as soon as the Eskom officials leave.Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
They know that the very same Eskom officials that are disconnecting will be back later on in the evening to sell these cables back to them.Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
High court to hear application to have Aarto Act declared unconstitutional
The executive director of Outa’s accountability division, Stefanie Fick, says the Auto Amendment Act has not worked in 10 years.Read More
ANC summons MPs back to Parliament
Members of Parliament will have to give ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina doctors' certificates by no later than Thursday.Read More
Freedom Under Law welcomes sentence for former crime intelligence boss Mdluli
Ricahrd Mdluli will serve five years for the murder of Oupa Ramogibe, who allegedly had an affair with his wife in 1998.Read More
'The coronavirus has not gone away in Gauteng or nationally,' says Wits expert
Mandy Wiener asks Prof Shabir Madhi about COVID-19 cases following the move to lockdown level one and relaxed restrictions.Read More
A lot of people within deaf community struggle 'because nobody understands them'
Sign language board spokesperson Ntombenhle Huluhulu says there is a very slow-moving will to make the language official.Read More
'Why did Zuma not raise problem with Zondo at the beginning of the inquiry?'
Journalist Karyn Maughan says former president's demand that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond recuse himself does not come as a shock.Read More
Three police officers accused in Nathaniel Julies's murder case denied bail
EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise says the magistrate is not convinced there compelling circumstances for the accused to be released.Read More
Matriculants urged to be inspired by fact that they've reached last stretch
Educator at the Pretoria Campus of the South African College Esmarie Cilliers says matrics should have realistic study schedule.Read More
KwaSizabantu people must look at the trauma they've caused - Sipho Hlongwane
Writer, journalist and columnist Sipho Hlongwane says what happened to him at KwaSizabantu Mission was very difficult.Read More
'Foreigners create work for South Africans,' says immigration lawyer
Lester Kiewit finds out from Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi what the proposed new law means for foreign business Gauteng townships.Read More