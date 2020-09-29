Will BMW need to pay up for 'appropriating' local muso's song for Gusheshe ad?
BMW capitalised on Heritage Month by releasing a limited edition 330is in tribute to the original 325is model (Gusheshe) which reached iconic status in Mzansi.
No problem there.
But the ad campaign for the BMW 330is is causing an outcry on social media.
It features a track which has perceived similarities to Spirit, a hit song by local artist Kwesta.
Do the right thing!!! It took so much effort from so many people to get the rights to sample that song. We did the right thing because we understood the value of the art! This ad cheapens all of those efforts. DO THE RIGHT THING FOR 'The Grootmans' @BMW_SA— #2Skeif🐕💫 (@KwestaDaKAR) September 22, 2020
The rapper pointed out how much effort it took to get the right to sample the original music by Spiritchaser and urged the car giant to "do the right thing".
Bruce Whitfield gets input from advertising and branding expert Andy Rice.
They ran this very evocative and beautifully shot advertisement on and around Heritage Day using the Gusheshe as the icon of stability and of progress... but many people pointed out that [the background music] was very similar to or almost identical with a track of some past success by Kwesta...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It was felt that BMW had culturally appropriated this music (which was raised on this feature last week) and it takes you into some fairly murky waters because it's not entirely clear how close you can get to the original music and still be clear in terms of rights.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
What makes it even more complicated of course, is the fact that Kwesta sampled a riff from another band.
BMW as far as I can see have acknowledged that they are in discussions with the Kwesta camp but have not made it clear whether or not they bought the rights or whether or not they needed to buy the rights.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Usually the bigger and more responsible agencies and clients do end up paying the required fees, he adds.
Listen to the conversation below:
