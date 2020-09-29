Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
A critical look at the latest unemployment numbers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - CEO at Hlaziya Solutions
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
BRP suspend SAA operations with immediate effect
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 18:50
SAA's bailout hangs in the balance forcing BRP to suspend SAA's operations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
Investment School - Winners out of Covid and where to look for the next few years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
High court to hear application to have Aarto Act declared unconstitutional

29 September 2020 4:54 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Aarto Act
organisation undoing tax abuse

The executive director of Outa’s accountability division, Stefanie Fick, says the Auto Amendment Act has not worked in 10 years.

The Gauteng High Court is set to hear an application filed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) calling for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act and Aarto Amendment Act to be declared unconstitutional.

Executive Director of Outa’s accountability division, Stefanie Fick, argued that the Aarto Act was not a mechanism to make sure there is more garnish on our roads.

Fick added that South Africa needs more policing on roads, arguing that Aarto Act cannot be implemented nationwide as it has never worked properly since its launch in 1998.

Rather spend your resources on the more visible policing because the reasoning behind the Aarto Act and the administrative system is to say we need to teach people a reason.

Stefanie Fick, Executive Director: Accountability Division - Outa

If you are implementing a law that was a pilot project launched in 1998 and in 10 years did not work in one province in two, cities now you want to roll it out nationwide, what makes you think will work now?

Stefanie Fick, Executive Director: Accountability Division - Outa

RELATED: 'The e-toll issue was grossly flawed and was never going to work,' says Outa CEO

Fick argues road safety and fatalities is needed in our country but does not believe the Aarto Amendment Act will achieve this mandate as she says it is impractical.

Listen below for the full interview...


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
