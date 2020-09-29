High court to hear application to have Aarto Act declared unconstitutional
The Gauteng High Court is set to hear an application filed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) calling for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act and Aarto Amendment Act to be declared unconstitutional.
Executive Director of Outa’s accountability division, Stefanie Fick, argued that the Aarto Act was not a mechanism to make sure there is more garnish on our roads.
Fick added that South Africa needs more policing on roads, arguing that Aarto Act cannot be implemented nationwide as it has never worked properly since its launch in 1998.
Rather spend your resources on the more visible policing because the reasoning behind the Aarto Act and the administrative system is to say we need to teach people a reason.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director: Accountability Division - Outa
If you are implementing a law that was a pilot project launched in 1998 and in 10 years did not work in one province in two, cities now you want to roll it out nationwide, what makes you think will work now?Stefanie Fick, Executive Director: Accountability Division - Outa
Fick argues road safety and fatalities is needed in our country but does not believe the Aarto Amendment Act will achieve this mandate as she says it is impractical.
Listen below for the full interview...
