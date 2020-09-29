People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption
Doctors believe that South Africans' excessive consumption of salt is taking a toll on their hearts. John Perlman speaks to Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings about how we can reduce the amount of salt we consume.
The general rule of thumb as described by the World Health Organisation is that 5g of salt is the recommendation for all human beings on daily basis.Nicole Jennings, spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics
There's a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume depending on how much that food is processed.Nicole Jennings, spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics
Cook at home as much as possible. The more salt you eat, the fluid your body retains ultimately and that spikes your blood pressure.Nicole Jennings, spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics
