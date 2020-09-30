It is pathetic that people stole during COVID-19 pandemic - Dr Judy Dlamini

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
DOVE Courage is Beautiful Feature
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Zolelwa Sifumba - Medical Doctor and Ambassador for The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malari
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Climate Change and Climate Migration
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bob Scholes - Professor of Systems Ecology at the Global Change Institute at Wits University
Today at 15:10
Free State Asbestos suspects to appear on Friday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 15:20
PP and Gordhan face off continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 16:40
Commitment made to reduce food waste
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Matlou Setati, Executive: Food Safety Initiative, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
Today at 16:50
Financial Wellness Feature:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:09
Pitched: Pieter-Louis Myburg, Hawks move on state capture arrests
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta'
Today at 18:48
Capitec's interim earnings hit by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Plastic recycling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - The FSCA today spoke about the importance of Treating Customers Fairly focussing on the Consumer space, Regulatory Policy, and Enforcement.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Take Two... after featuring mining magnate Neal Froneman in 2013 as a Shapeshfiter, we pick up on his incredible career seven years later
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neal Froneman - Chief Executive Officer at Sibanye-Stillwater
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
It is pathetic that people stole during COVID-19 pandemic - Dr Judy Dlamini

30 September 2020 8:03 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
Dr Judy Dlamini
COVID19

Mbekani Group founder and businesswoman reflect on the pandemic and how people can become job creators during these times.

Stats SA on Tuesday indicated that there a massive decline in unemployment despite the loss of 2.2 million jobs in the second quarter of the year.

How do we turn our economy into one of the job creators instead of job seekers?

RELATED: Solutionist Thinking: Dr Judy Dlamini’s passport out of poverty

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mbekani Group founder and businesswoman Dr Judy Dlamini to give more insight on how people can become job creators instead of job seekers.

Dlamini also reflects on what it means to be a possibilist when it comes to entrepreneurship.

A possibilist starts with yourself and understanding that you have it within you to create jobs. When we started school we wanted to create leaders that wanted to be job creators and who identify solutions and do something about that.

Dr Judy Dlamini, Founder and businesswoman - Mbekani Group

Integrity in leadership is also very important as a lot of money is lost to the fiscal due to corruption, she says.

Dlamini adds that her colleagues were in the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and to have leaders who are there to serve being involved in corruption, is pathetic.

It is pathetic that there were people who stole and you want to see people to get arrested for it. When you steal under such a crisis is pathetic. So when you have leaders who are meant to serve the community stealing from those people, what is there to say.

Dr Judy Dlamini, Founder and businesswoman - Mbekani Group

When it comes to corruption, everyone focuses on the government however, what about the private sector, she asks.

What about those companies that inflated prices? Corruption is not only in one area, but it is also in government, it is in the private sector and it is with people on the ground.

Dr Judy Dlamini, Founder and businesswoman - Mbekani Group

We have to change the ethical core of everyone in society and COVID-19 exposed the inequality in our society and the lack of ethical leadership in different sector of society.

Dr Judy Dlamini, Founder and businesswoman - Mbekani Group

She says collectively everyone needs to work together. Dlamini adds that it is important for entrepreneurship to be added in the school curriculum.

The school system has not prepared people to be job creators and that needs to change.

Dr Judy Dlamini, Founder and businesswoman - Mbekani Group

Listen below to the full conversation:


