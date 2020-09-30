It is pathetic that people stole during COVID-19 pandemic - Dr Judy Dlamini





Stats SA on Tuesday indicated that there a massive decline in unemployment despite the loss of 2.2 million jobs in the second quarter of the year.

How do we turn our economy into one of the job creators instead of job seekers?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mbekani Group founder and businesswoman Dr Judy Dlamini to give more insight on how people can become job creators instead of job seekers.

Dlamini also reflects on what it means to be a possibilist when it comes to entrepreneurship.

A possibilist starts with yourself and understanding that you have it within you to create jobs. When we started school we wanted to create leaders that wanted to be job creators and who identify solutions and do something about that. Dr Judy Dlamini, Founder and businesswoman - Mbekani Group

Integrity in leadership is also very important as a lot of money is lost to the fiscal due to corruption, she says.

Dlamini adds that her colleagues were in the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and to have leaders who are there to serve being involved in corruption, is pathetic.

It is pathetic that there were people who stole and you want to see people to get arrested for it. When you steal under such a crisis is pathetic. So when you have leaders who are meant to serve the community stealing from those people, what is there to say. Dr Judy Dlamini, Founder and businesswoman - Mbekani Group

When it comes to corruption, everyone focuses on the government however, what about the private sector, she asks.

What about those companies that inflated prices? Corruption is not only in one area, but it is also in government, it is in the private sector and it is with people on the ground. Dr Judy Dlamini, Founder and businesswoman - Mbekani Group

We have to change the ethical core of everyone in society and COVID-19 exposed the inequality in our society and the lack of ethical leadership in different sector of society. Dr Judy Dlamini, Founder and businesswoman - Mbekani Group

She says collectively everyone needs to work together. Dlamini adds that it is important for entrepreneurship to be added in the school curriculum.

The school system has not prepared people to be job creators and that needs to change. Dr Judy Dlamini, Founder and businesswoman - Mbekani Group

Listen below to the full conversation: