[WATCH] 90-year-old man saying goodbye to a dying dog is enough to make you cry





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Truck crashes into multiple vehicles

A 90-year-old man saying goodbye to a dying dog is enough to make you cry

A video of a 90-year-old man saying goodbye to his neighbour's dying dog, makes everyone shed a tear.

Watch the video below:

Albert the 90 year old neighbour comes over to say his last goodbye to Bailey who is dying.



It's enough to make a grown man cry 😭



🎥 IG: jowd_11 pic.twitter.com/DYeZhZyk3U — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 29, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: