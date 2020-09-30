[WATCH] 90-year-old man saying goodbye to a dying dog is enough to make you cry
A 90-year-old man saying goodbye to a dying dog is enough to make you cry
A video of a 90-year-old man saying goodbye to his neighbour's dying dog, makes everyone shed a tear.
Watch the video below:
Albert the 90 year old neighbour comes over to say his last goodbye to Bailey who is dying.— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 29, 2020
It's enough to make a grown man cry 😭
🎥 IG: jowd_11 pic.twitter.com/DYeZhZyk3U
