Racism as violence: 'We focus on response and not transgression,' says activist





For the majority of people, racism is easy to define as an act of violence but they tend to miss the trauma associated with it. Clement Manyathela speaks to a Gender Rights Activist and Executive Director at Center For The Study Of Violence And Reconciliation as they unpack how racism incites violence.

Journalist and gender rights activist Nolwazi Tusini says that anger is an adequate response.

Studies have shown that when people's sense of self-worth and integrity is attacked that can result in a traumatic reaction. Nomfundo Mogapi, Executive director - Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation

We focus on the response and not on the transgression. Nolwazi Tusini, Journalist and gender rights activist

Callers weighed in with a shared point that racism is an act of violence that strips people of their self-worth.

