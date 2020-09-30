New football season to start on 17 October - PSL





JOHANNESBURG - Premier Soccer League Chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza has announced that the new football season will kick-off on 17 October.

The DStv Premiership will start on 24 October and will not be played in the bio bubble.

Khoza also confirmed that the prize money for the country's top league would remain R15 million.

He added that the PSL Awards would take place before the new season started, with a date yet to be confirmed.

