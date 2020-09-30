Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
New football season to start on 17 October - PSL

30 September 2020 11:47 AM
by EWN Sport
Tags:
Premier Soccer League
Irvin Khoza
Dr Irvin Khoza
DStv Premiership

The DStv Premiership will start on 24 October and will not be played in the bio bubble.

JOHANNESBURG - Premier Soccer League Chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza has announced that the new football season will kick-off on 17 October.

The DStv Premiership will start on 24 October and will not be played in the bio bubble.

Khoza also confirmed that the prize money for the country's top league would remain R15 million.

He added that the PSL Awards would take place before the new season started, with a date yet to be confirmed.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : New football season to start on 17 October - PSL


