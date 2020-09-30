Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project
The Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have carried out several arrests on Wednesday in connection with the R255 million Free State asbestos project.
Among those taken into custody today was Blackhead Consulting director Edwin Sodi who testified at the Zondo Commission into State Capture Inquiry on Tuesday.
RELATED: Two companies walked away with R220-million 'for doing absolutely nothing'
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi and EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane to give more insight on the arrests.
We are covering three provinces in our arrests: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State. We have arrested five suspects in relation to the R255-million tender and there are still two suspects that are still outstanding and we are in the verge of trying to trace them.Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
He says the identity of the suspect will be revealed when they appear in court on Friday.
Ngatane however, reports that Blackhead Consulting director Edwin Sodi was arrested in Rosebank and he is one of five suspects who are now in custody.
Two more were arrested in the Free State and amongst them, we understand that the former HOD of human settlement in the Free State Nthimotse Mokhesi.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold
SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts.Read More
How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?
'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures.Read More
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'
For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More
Two companies walked away with R220-million 'for doing absolutely nothing'
Ray White speaks to EWN Senior reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the Free State asbestos removal projectRead More
There are no grounds for Zondo to recuse himself from inquiry - law expert
Ray Whites asks Lawson Naidoo if the former president Jacob Zuma has a case against the Zondo Commission.Read More
'Foreigners create work for South Africans,' says immigration lawyer
Lester Kiewit finds out from Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi what the proposed new law means for foreign business Gauteng townships.Read More
Human trafficking suspects to appear in court after 11 women rescued
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the rescued women came from different countries in the SADC region.Read More
DA calls Ramaphosa's reprimand of Mapisa-Nqakula weak, calls for her to be fired
Shadow defence minister Kobus Marais says this shows that the president can't apply punitive action against senior officials.Read More
UPDATE: SA COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90%
There were 15,028 new tests conducted and 22 new coronavirus-related deaths. New infections were 1.268.Read More
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'
The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.Read More