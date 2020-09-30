Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project





The Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have carried out several arrests on Wednesday in connection with the R255 million Free State asbestos project.

Among those taken into custody today was Blackhead Consulting director Edwin Sodi who testified at the Zondo Commission into State Capture Inquiry on Tuesday.

RELATED: Two companies walked away with R220-million 'for doing absolutely nothing'

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi and EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane to give more insight on the arrests.

We are covering three provinces in our arrests: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State. We have arrested five suspects in relation to the R255-million tender and there are still two suspects that are still outstanding and we are in the verge of trying to trace them. Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks

He says the identity of the suspect will be revealed when they appear in court on Friday.

Ngatane however, reports that Blackhead Consulting director Edwin Sodi was arrested in Rosebank and he is one of five suspects who are now in custody.

Two more were arrested in the Free State and amongst them, we understand that the former HOD of human settlement in the Free State Nthimotse Mokhesi. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full conversation: