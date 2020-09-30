David Makhura suspends top health official over COVID-19 graft





Following reports of corruption, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has suspended the provincial health HOD Mkhululi Lukhele on allegations linked to COVID-19 relief funds probed by the SIU

Regardless of the all the suspensions looming in the Gauteng Health Department, Makhura spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga is confident that there are still competent individuals who have steered them through rough waters.

What is important for us is that as and when there is an update we must inform the rest of Gauteng of where we are. Vuyo Mhaga, Gauteng Premier David Makhura

He further mentions that tomorrow at 11:00 there will be a media briefing hosted by the premier to clarify his decision to the rest of Gauteng.

Listen to the full interview below...