David Makhura suspends top health official over COVID-19 graft

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: "Money can't buy you happiness."
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism - The Blueprint for Creation'
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Donald Carroll
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "1000 reasons why - little things can lead to a healthy or unhealthy boy"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg Prof Tshilidzi Marwala says academic results have improved due to online learnin... 30 September 2020 7:00 PM
Nzimande says SA needs to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine strategy Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gave a media briefing on how universities will come back. 30 September 2020 5:04 PM
SAA suspends all operations with immediate effect Founding partner of BHK Crisis Communications Linden Birns says the airline will struggle to get investors in the future. 30 September 2020 2:54 PM
View all Local
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown. 30 September 2020 7:06 PM
Pravin Gordhan and Busisiwe Mkhwebane faceoff continues Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan says the timing of the release of a report was politically motivated. 30 September 2020 4:40 PM
Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi and EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane give more insight on the arrests. 30 September 2020 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
Will BMW need to pay up for 'appropriating' local muso's song for Gusheshe ad? BMW's Heritage Month campaign features a Kwesta hit which samples another band's music. Advertising expert Andy Rice weighs in. 29 September 2020 8:42 PM
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts. 29 September 2020 7:49 PM
View all Business
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 90-year-old man saying goodbye to a dying dog is enough to make you cry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Wife punishes husband for wishing another woman a happy birthday Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2020 8:44 AM
[VIDEO] Truck crashes into multiple vehicles Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2020 8:59 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

David Makhura suspends top health official over COVID-19 graft

30 September 2020 2:08 PM
by Reuters
Tags:
Suspension
Provincial Health Spokesperson
Provincial health department
Professor Mkhululi Lukhele
suspended
provincial health dept

The premier has taken the decision against HOD Mkhululi Lukhele based on SIU report into corruption related to PPE tenders.

Following reports of corruption, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has suspended the provincial health HOD Mkhululi Lukhele on allegations linked to COVID-19 relief funds probed by the SIU

Regardless of the all the suspensions looming in the Gauteng Health Department, Makhura spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga is confident that there are still competent individuals who have steered them through rough waters.

What is important for us is that as and when there is an update we must inform the rest of Gauteng of where we are.

Vuyo Mhaga, Gauteng Premier David Makhura

He further mentions that tomorrow at 11:00 there will be a media briefing hosted by the premier to clarify his decision to the rest of Gauteng.

Listen to the full interview below...


30 September 2020 2:08 PM
by Reuters
Tags:
Suspension
Provincial Health Spokesperson
Provincial health department
Professor Mkhululi Lukhele
suspended
provincial health dept

More from Local

graduates-graduation-degree-diploma-university-higher-education-tertiary-123rf

4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala

30 September 2020 7:00 PM

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg Prof Tshilidzi Marwala says academic results have improved due to online learning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200731-blade-nzimande-edjpg

Nzimande says SA needs to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine strategy

30 September 2020 5:04 PM

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gave a media briefing on how universities will come back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA suspends all operations with immediate effect

30 September 2020 2:54 PM

Founding partner of BHK Crisis Communications Linden Birns says the airline will struggle to get investors in the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy hands tied up rope kidnap child abuse hostage violence trafficking 123rf

Racism as violence: 'We focus on response and not transgression,' says activist

30 September 2020 11:51 AM

Callers weighed in with a shared point that racism is an act of violence that strips people of their self-worth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paedophile sexual abuse children 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Parents and community urged to work together to curb child abductions

30 September 2020 11:46 AM

Advocacy manager for Women and Men Against Child Abuse Ngaa Murombedzi says under-reporting impacts child kidnappings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

judy-dlaminijpg

It is pathetic that people stole during COVID-19 pandemic - Dr Judy Dlamini

30 September 2020 8:03 AM

Mbekani Group founder and businesswoman reflect on the pandemic and how people can become job creators during these times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bmw-adpng

Will BMW need to pay up for 'appropriating' local muso's song for Gusheshe ad?

29 September 2020 8:42 PM

BMW's Heritage Month campaign features a Kwesta hit which samples another band's music. Advertising expert Andy Rice weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Road Traffic

High court to hear application to have Aarto Act declared unconstitutional

29 September 2020 4:54 PM

The executive director of Outa’s accountability division, Stefanie Fick, says the Auto Amendment Act has not worked in 10 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskomdiepsloot_1560

Eskom officials will return to sell cables back to Diepsloot residents - report

29 September 2020 4:38 PM

John Perlman gets answers and reactions to Eskoms disconnection of illegal connections

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

parlygif

ANC summons MPs back to Parliament

29 September 2020 4:00 PM

Members of Parliament will have to give ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina doctors' certificates by no later than Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to!

Local

4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala

Local

Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project

Politics

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Expect showers and thundershowers on Thursday

30 September 2020 8:03 PM

Mkhwebane clears Magashule, Joemat-Pettersson in investigation reports

30 September 2020 7:22 PM

Universities can return students to 100% attendance - Minister Nzimande

30 September 2020 6:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA