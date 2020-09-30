Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: "Money can't buy you happiness."
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism - The Blueprint for Creation'
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Donald Carroll
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "1000 reasons why - little things can lead to a healthy or unhealthy boy"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg Prof Tshilidzi Marwala says academic results have improved due to online learnin... 30 September 2020 7:00 PM
Nzimande says SA needs to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine strategy Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gave a media briefing on how universities will come back. 30 September 2020 5:04 PM
SAA suspends all operations with immediate effect Founding partner of BHK Crisis Communications Linden Birns says the airline will struggle to get investors in the future. 30 September 2020 2:54 PM
View all Local
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown. 30 September 2020 7:06 PM
Pravin Gordhan and Busisiwe Mkhwebane faceoff continues Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan says the timing of the release of a report was politically motivated. 30 September 2020 4:40 PM
Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi and EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane give more insight on the arrests. 30 September 2020 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
Will BMW need to pay up for 'appropriating' local muso's song for Gusheshe ad? BMW's Heritage Month campaign features a Kwesta hit which samples another band's music. Advertising expert Andy Rice weighs in. 29 September 2020 8:42 PM
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts. 29 September 2020 7:49 PM
View all Business
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 90-year-old man saying goodbye to a dying dog is enough to make you cry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Wife punishes husband for wishing another woman a happy birthday Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2020 8:44 AM
[VIDEO] Truck crashes into multiple vehicles Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2020 8:59 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

30 September 2020 3:15 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
China
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
WeChat
Sasfin
Personal finance
Online shopping
Tencent
investing
investments
stock picks
tech
Chinese Tech companies
David Shapiro
investment advice
tech companies
food delivery
stockbroker
COVID-19
Investment School
stockbroking
technology companies
digital signatures

Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.

The Money Show has a brand-new feature called “Investment School”.

Every Tuesday, just after 7:30 pm, Bruce Whitfield will ask an investment professional for tips and tricks.

This week – in the first instalment – Whitfield asked veteran stockbroker David Shapiro (Sasfin Deputy Chairperson) to look post-Covid and into the next few years.

Who will the winners be?

Tencent - the world's largest video game vendor.

The next five years are going to be very bright – a lot better than the last five years, simply because of the gains we’re going to see in technology… From an investment point-of-view, with interest rates where they are… there’s going to be enormous gains with the right choice of stock in the global tech economy…

David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker

Shapiro reckons tech-companies will keep on bringing home the bacon, despite current valuations.

I think you can stay with the winners…

David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker

He went on to discuss a number of “investment themes” that’s likely to accelerate over the next few years:

We’ve shifted to online shopping. That’s not going to change.

David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker

Food delivery is massive – it’s not going to slow down…

David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker

Digital signatures… We can’t get people to sign documents anymore…

David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker

Shapiro makes special mention of online gaming and entertainment.

Don’t ignore China… Tencent has 1.2 billion people on WeChat… to me they’re the best gaming company… Just choose Tencent…

David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker

For more detail, listen to the interview below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro


30 September 2020 3:15 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
China
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
WeChat
Sasfin
Personal finance
Online shopping
Tencent
investing
investments
stock picks
tech
Chinese Tech companies
David Shapiro
investment advice
tech companies
food delivery
stockbroker
COVID-19
Investment School
stockbroking
technology companies
digital signatures

More from MyMoney Online

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

28 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skyscrapers CBD Johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young man youth teenager teen boy credit card 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield

15 September 2020 11:29 AM

"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear businessman storm ocean 123rf 123rfbusiness

Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds

14 September 2020 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol petrochemical petrochemicals 123rf 123rfbusiness fuel petrol chemicals

Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn)

17 August 2020 6:26 PM

It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to!

Local

4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala

Local

Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project

Politics

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Expect showers and thundershowers on Thursday

30 September 2020 8:03 PM

Mkhwebane clears Magashule, Joemat-Pettersson in investigation reports

30 September 2020 7:22 PM

Universities can return students to 100% attendance - Minister Nzimande

30 September 2020 6:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA