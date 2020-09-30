Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson





Pitso Mosimane has confirmed in a statement that he has resigned as Mamelodi Sundowns coach after accepting an offer from an international team.

Mosimane has served the club for almost eight years and recently won his fifth South African championship title with Masandawana.

Mosimane is believed to be heading to Egypt to coach top Egyptian club Al Ahly, South African journalist and football commentator for SuperSport Mark Gleeson applauded Mosimane's success as Sundowns coach over the years and the move to an international club.

It is a great day for South African football, the recognition of Mosimane’s success it’s a great recognition of what he has achieved on the African stage. Mark Gleeson, South African journalist and football commentator for SuperSport

Al Ahly are the greatest team in African football history, they have won more trophies than anyone else, they are a century old institution. Mark Gleeson, South African journalist and football commentator for SuperSport

It’s a massive breakthrough I think particularly for a black African coach to be hired by a club where traditionally the preference is European or Americans. I think it’s a massive break, it breaks down past prejudice and makes Mosimane really a groundbreaker. Mark Gleeson, South African journalist and football commentator for SuperSport

RELATED: Pitso Mosimane on a mission to win more silverware

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised Mosimane on the success he has brought to the club and that he supported his decisions to coach an international club.

Listen to the full interview below...