Pravin Gordhan and Busisiwe Mkhwebane faceoff continues
In what Public Enterprises deemed as a legal transaction, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes that the minister has acted improperly and should be arrested for approving an early pension payout for former SA Revenue Service (Sars) senior official Ivan Pillay.
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan reports on the case.
She says he has essentially violated the Constitution and ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against him.Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan
The timing of the release of the report was politically motivated.Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan
Listen below for the full interview...
