4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala
Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande briefed the media on the regulations relating to the COVID-19 level 1 restriction.
Nzimande has welcomed 100% attends of university students including international students who meet the requirements of the Cogta regulations which include having a test, not older than 72 hours proving that they are negative of the Coronavirus on arrival in South Africa.
A maximum of 250 persons will be allowed in classrooms at a time, with ventilation of rooms remaining critical.
University of Johannesburg (UJ) Vice-Chancellor Prof Tshilidzi Marwala joined Afternoon Drive where he explained how his university has prepared for their student during and after lockdown, he added that they realised that technology has assisted many students and that they plan to use it more in the future.
I think our future looks pretty much the same, my vision was to really position the University of Johannesburg in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) era in a way we were preparing for this thing, like using technology platforms which we call blended learning and it has always been part of what we do in UJ.Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor - University of Johannesburg
When our students come back we can’t have a classroom with more than 300 students.Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor - University of Johannesburg
We want our students to learn our online platforms.Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor - University of Johannesburg
RELATED: How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era
Marwala says he has been advocating for the 4IR and that they have seen an improvement when it comes to the academic results from last year’s performance.
Listen to the interview below...
Watch the video below...
