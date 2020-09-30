Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with DW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
SA has enough wood to build 95,000 new houses a year, according to a new study.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Philip Crafford
Today at 11:05
Sandro Bucchianeri
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg Prof Tshilidzi Marwala says academic results have improved due to online learnin... 30 September 2020 7:00 PM
Nzimande says SA needs to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine strategy Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gave a media briefing on how universities will come back. 30 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all Local
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown. 30 September 2020 7:06 PM
Pravin Gordhan and Busisiwe Mkhwebane faceoff continues Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan says the timing of the release of a report was politically motivated. 30 September 2020 4:40 PM
Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi and EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane give more insight on the arrests. 30 September 2020 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track 'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie. 30 September 2020 8:02 PM
An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades 30 September 2020 7:29 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Business
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 90-year-old man saying goodbye to a dying dog is enough to make you cry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Wife punishes husband for wishing another woman a happy birthday Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2020 8:44 AM
[VIDEO] Truck crashes into multiple vehicles Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2020 8:59 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'

30 September 2020 8:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tourism
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Travel
Flight Centre
Flight Centre Travel Group
COVID-19
international travel
travel industry
travel regulations
Level 1 lockdown
Andrew Stark

Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.

South Africa opens its international borders, with restrictions, on Thursday 1 October.

The Tourism Department held a media briefing on the easing of international travel restrictions under Level 1 of lockdown, then quickly apologised that the list of high risk countries read out "might also have included some countries by mistake."

Image: 123rf.com

Our borders are not open for leisure travellers from countries where Covid-19 infection and death rates are higher than here.

Some significant contributors to local tourism are deemed high risk, including the UK, US and India.

You can access the full (and correct) list here.

It will be reviewed every two weeks.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Andrew Stark, the Flight Centre Travel Group's Managing Director for Middle East and Africa.

The best way to sum it up is complexity, complexity and more complexity!

Andrew Stark, Managing Director Middle East and Africa - Flight Centre Travel Group

He points out that while business travellers now have more freedom than they've had in the past six months, comparatively speaking, leisure travellers are more restricted.

The trouble with so much complexity is that it undermines confidence and if I worry that I'm in a country that may or may not be shut down, I'm then reluctant to book...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

With necessitated travel, you've got the green light... If it's not necessitated, our recommendation is still 'Wait and see'.

Andrew Stark, Managing Director Middle East and Africa - Flight Centre Travel Group

You've got a beautiful country to explore, from a South African perspective. There's been a high demand for local travel since inter-provincial borders opened up as well as now, regional borders. I would say, from a leisure perspective, stick to local for the next couple of months and then start looking to plan holidays probably post-February or March.

Andrew Stark, Managing Director Middle East and Africa - Flight Centre Travel Group

Stark is hopeful that during the next few months, the current complexities will be ironed out.

Quarantine possibly is the big sticking point for leisure customers. Business travellers are probably accustomed to restricted-type travel. Once quarantine measures are smoothed out or wound down, I think we'll see a far higher demand for regional travel - Mauritius, Zanzibar, as well as the Far East.

Andrew Stark, Managing Director Middle East and Africa - Flight Centre Travel Group

For more detail, take a listen:


30 September 2020 8:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tourism
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Travel
Flight Centre
Flight Centre Travel Group
COVID-19
international travel
travel industry
travel regulations
Level 1 lockdown
Andrew Stark

More from Business

capitec bank

Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track

30 September 2020 8:02 PM

'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Recycling logo

An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work

30 September 2020 7:29 PM

Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawksarrest_1578

FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author

30 September 2020 7:06 PM

Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tencent 123rf 123rfbusiness

Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

30 September 2020 3:15 PM

Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bmw-adpng

Will BMW need to pay up for 'appropriating' local muso's song for Gusheshe ad?

29 September 2020 8:42 PM

BMW's Heritage Month campaign features a Kwesta hit which samples another band's music. Advertising expert Andy Rice weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold

29 September 2020 7:49 PM

SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

9baae9ab-c2ed-4d4c-bd5c-844a058f571d.jpg

How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?

29 September 2020 6:46 PM

'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman holds smart phone and credit card banking 123rf 123rfbusiness

Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank')

29 September 2020 11:11 AM

"We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kevin-lings-croppedjpg

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:12 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

28 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

graduates-graduation-degree-diploma-university-higher-education-tertiary-123rf

4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala

30 September 2020 7:00 PM

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg Prof Tshilidzi Marwala says academic results have improved due to online learning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200731-blade-nzimande-edjpg

Nzimande says SA needs to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine strategy

30 September 2020 5:04 PM

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gave a media briefing on how universities will come back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA suspends all operations with immediate effect

30 September 2020 2:54 PM

Founding partner of BHK Crisis Communications Linden Birns says the airline will struggle to get investors in the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200930-mkhululi-lukhele-edjpg

David Makhura suspends top health official over COVID-19 graft

30 September 2020 2:08 PM

The premier has taken the decision against HOD Mkhululi Lukhele based on SIU report into corruption related to PPE tenders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy hands tied up rope kidnap child abuse hostage violence trafficking 123rf

Racism as violence: 'We focus on response and not transgression,' says activist

30 September 2020 11:51 AM

Callers weighed in with a shared point that racism is an act of violence that strips people of their self-worth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paedophile sexual abuse children 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Parents and community urged to work together to curb child abductions

30 September 2020 11:46 AM

Advocacy manager for Women and Men Against Child Abuse Ngaa Murombedzi says under-reporting impacts child kidnappings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

judy-dlaminijpg

It is pathetic that people stole during COVID-19 pandemic - Dr Judy Dlamini

30 September 2020 8:03 AM

Mbekani Group founder and businesswoman reflect on the pandemic and how people can become job creators during these times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bmw-adpng

Will BMW need to pay up for 'appropriating' local muso's song for Gusheshe ad?

29 September 2020 8:42 PM

BMW's Heritage Month campaign features a Kwesta hit which samples another band's music. Advertising expert Andy Rice weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Road Traffic

High court to hear application to have Aarto Act declared unconstitutional

29 September 2020 4:54 PM

The executive director of Outa’s accountability division, Stefanie Fick, says the Auto Amendment Act has not worked in 10 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskomdiepsloot_1560

Eskom officials will return to sell cables back to Diepsloot residents - report

29 September 2020 4:38 PM

John Perlman gets answers and reactions to Eskoms disconnection of illegal connections

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Tencent 123rf 123rfbusiness

Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

30 September 2020 3:15 PM

Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fruit and vegetables fresh produce nutrition cooking food 123rflifestyle 123rf

People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption

29 September 2020 5:23 PM

Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman holds smart phone and credit card banking 123rf 123rfbusiness

Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank')

29 September 2020 11:11 AM

"We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kevin-lings-croppedjpg

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:12 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

28 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small grey house wooden 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study

28 September 2020 6:49 PM

SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

White sneakers on colourful floor

Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising

25 September 2020 11:11 AM

The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future

25 September 2020 10:44 AM

Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cashless-paymentjpg

'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving'

24 September 2020 8:39 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skyscrapers CBD Johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to!

Local

4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala

Local

Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project

Politics

EWN Highlights

COVID-19: List of countries flagged as high-risk as SA reopens its borders

30 September 2020 8:49 PM

MEC Fritz pledges to support police efforts in Kinnear murder probe

30 September 2020 8:40 PM

Gunmen kill 6, leave 4 wounded in Khayelitsha attack

30 September 2020 8:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA