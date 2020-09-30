Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with DW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
SA has enough wood to build 95,000 new houses a year, according to a new study.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Philip Crafford
Today at 11:05
Sandro Bucchianeri
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg Prof Tshilidzi Marwala says academic results have improved due to online learnin... 30 September 2020 7:00 PM
Nzimande says SA needs to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine strategy Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gave a media briefing on how universities will come back. 30 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all Local
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown. 30 September 2020 7:06 PM
Pravin Gordhan and Busisiwe Mkhwebane faceoff continues Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan says the timing of the release of a report was politically motivated. 30 September 2020 4:40 PM
Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi and EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane give more insight on the arrests. 30 September 2020 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track 'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie. 30 September 2020 8:02 PM
An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades 30 September 2020 7:29 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Business
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 90-year-old man saying goodbye to a dying dog is enough to make you cry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Wife punishes husband for wishing another woman a happy birthday Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2020 8:44 AM
[VIDEO] Truck crashes into multiple vehicles Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2020 8:59 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track

30 September 2020 8:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Capitec Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Capitec
Gerrie Fourie
half-year earnings
Lockdown
COVID-19
headline earnings
interim results

'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie.

Earlier this year Capitec Bank had warned its shareholders to expect an earnings loss of at least 70% due to the fallout of the lockdown.

According to the bank's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2020, the real decline stood at 78%.

Picture credit: @CapitecBankSA

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie.

If you look at our client base of 14.5 million clients, they actually represent the full South African spectrum... but for sure, the lower incomes have taken more stress and the high income people I think are fairly alright, given Covid.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

Whitfield asks Fourie if there's also concern about the threat posed by new banking players entering the market?

Fourie focuses on Capitec's strategy to enhance its digital offering.

We watch them [new competitors] very closely, but if you look at ourselves plus all other banks, we're spending quite a lot of money on the digital side. We've now already got 7.2 million clients that are performing digital transactions or are using our app... so we've already got a very strong base.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

At the end of the day it's about who understands the client the best and who delivers on those client needs, that's the long term plan.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

In the face of this confidence around Capitec's competitors, what does keep the bank's CEO awake at night?

Well, if you look at the South African economy - that really keeps anyone awake because I think if you look at the prospects for the next three to five years it's not very positive, and for us it's very important that government gives us clarity and trust to invest, the private sector.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

I think we're past the days of just talking and planning and we really need to execute. And we need to execute with urgency to make sure that the economy starts growing again and we create stability in South Africa.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

What we need to have is that all the different partners - Cosatu, government etcetera- believe in a strategy and go out and execute that strategy.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

If there's one thing he's learnt at Capitec says Fourie, it's that your strategy has to be crystal clear and understood by your people so that it can be executed.

If you execute and you see it's wrong, then be very quick to react and then change that strategy or make the corrections. We've seen it with Covid - where you are today you need to be agile, you need to be flexible and you need to be quick to market.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

Listen to the discussion below:


30 September 2020 8:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Capitec Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Capitec
Gerrie Fourie
half-year earnings
Lockdown
COVID-19
headline earnings
interim results

More from Business

international-travel-tourism-airport-borders-flight-destination-tourist-123rf

International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'

30 September 2020 8:51 PM

Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Recycling logo

An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work

30 September 2020 7:29 PM

Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawksarrest_1578

FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author

30 September 2020 7:06 PM

Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tencent 123rf 123rfbusiness

Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

30 September 2020 3:15 PM

Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bmw-adpng

Will BMW need to pay up for 'appropriating' local muso's song for Gusheshe ad?

29 September 2020 8:42 PM

BMW's Heritage Month campaign features a Kwesta hit which samples another band's music. Advertising expert Andy Rice weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold

29 September 2020 7:49 PM

SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

9baae9ab-c2ed-4d4c-bd5c-844a058f571d.jpg

How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?

29 September 2020 6:46 PM

'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman holds smart phone and credit card banking 123rf 123rfbusiness

Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank')

29 September 2020 11:11 AM

"We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kevin-lings-croppedjpg

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:12 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

28 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

COVID-19: List of countries flagged as high-risk as SA reopens its borders

30 September 2020 8:49 PM

MEC Fritz pledges to support police efforts in Kinnear murder probe

30 September 2020 8:40 PM

Gunmen kill 6, leave 4 wounded in Khayelitsha attack

30 September 2020 8:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA