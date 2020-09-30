Nzimande says SA needs to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine strategy





Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande briefed the media this afternoon on the regulations relating to the COVID-19 level 1 restrictions.

Kgomotso Modise has been tracking the story.

He spoke about the final stages that the Human Sciences Research Council is at in terms of preparing for a study to determine the extent of COVID-19. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

He says in order for us to secure early access to overcome the virus, the country needs to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine strategy. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

With limited vaccine manufacturing capacity, South Africa will have to prioritise its own requirements in the interest of securing access to the vaccine as a matter of national security. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

