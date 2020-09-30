An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with DW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
SA has enough wood to build 95,000 new houses a year, according to a new study.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Philip Crafford
Today at 11:05
Sandro Bucchianeri
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg Prof Tshilidzi Marwala says academic results have improved due to online learnin... 30 September 2020 7:00 PM
Nzimande says SA needs to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine strategy Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gave a media briefing on how universities will come back. 30 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all Local
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown. 30 September 2020 7:06 PM
Pravin Gordhan and Busisiwe Mkhwebane faceoff continues Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan says the timing of the release of a report was politically motivated. 30 September 2020 4:40 PM
Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi and EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane give more insight on the arrests. 30 September 2020 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track 'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie. 30 September 2020 8:02 PM
An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades 30 September 2020 7:29 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Business
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 90-year-old man saying goodbye to a dying dog is enough to make you cry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Wife punishes husband for wishing another woman a happy birthday Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2020 8:44 AM
[VIDEO] Truck crashes into multiple vehicles Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2020 8:59 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work

30 September 2020 7:29 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades

If you like me have been dutifully separating your paper, glass, tins and plastic then this might not make for good reading.

The good news is that some plastics, certainly the type we do use a lot can be recycled even if for only a few times, but there is no escaping that the famous line - reduce, reuse, recycle - will need us to shift focus from the last term to the first.

There are three parts that have exposed the reality of the situation, the first was the change in policy by China in 2018 to stop accepting plastic waste and the second was the work of NPR’s Laura Sullivan who discovered that the original recycling campaigns that spread around the globe were really just a distraction to keep us from reducing how much plastic we were prepared to use.

The final part does not relate to recycling but rather the steady decline in our use of oil for fuel which will reduce the price of oil and so make making new plastic much cheaper than recycling it.

Take a listen to the excellent report by Planet Money that dug into the origins of the recycling campaign and whether this time anything might actually change.

From the report it seems unlikely.

Then there is this report from Drilled, called Big Oils bet on Plastic, that looked at where the oil industry is planning to get its new growth from, it does not look to be fuel which means there will be a push to increase plastic use and production which will make things harder for those wanting to make recycling economical.

Some hope for the future

Business Unusual has had a look at this subject before focusing on the issue of not being able to repair the things we buy, we need to make the products we use last longer.

There was a look at a remarkable bee species that may allow for a biodegradable cling wrap. Then there is the option for using fungus for biogradable packaging.

Even if we work hard it will take a long time to recover from over half a century of heavy plastic use so now the question is not can something be done, but how willing we are to do something about it.


30 September 2020 7:29 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

123rf smart home automation

Are you ready to make your home smarter?

9 September 2020 7:30 PM

The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock price line chart candlestick

How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market

2 September 2020 7:47 PM

Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invitation to fight emoji 123rf

Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy?

19 August 2020 7:15 PM

You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dandelion flower

It has not been a good year for rubber

12 August 2020 7:15 PM

The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis just ahead dark clouds thunderstorm 123rf 123rfbusiness

A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions

5 August 2020 7:15 PM

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dumpster Fire Bill Ward Flickr

How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it

29 July 2020 7:15 PM

While it may feel things are getting worse they are starting to get better

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

twitter-logo-transparent

What the Twitter hack says about us

22 July 2020 7:15 PM

We are curious, innovative and greedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of Hong Kong

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:15 PM

The most recent example is China’s new security law introduced into Hong Kong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

medicine pills drugs

Drug profits - a necessary evil or something that needs to change

1 July 2020 7:15 PM

Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mobile phone screen social apps

Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

24 June 2020 7:15 PM

What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to!

Local

4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala

Local

Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project

Politics

EWN Highlights

COVID-19: List of countries flagged as high-risk as SA reopens its borders

30 September 2020 8:49 PM

MEC Fritz pledges to support police efforts in Kinnear murder probe

30 September 2020 8:40 PM

Gunmen kill 6, leave 4 wounded in Khayelitsha attack

30 September 2020 8:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA