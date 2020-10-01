Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] GBV most dehumanising form of bias against women - Mlambo-Ngcuka

1 October 2020 7:47 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka
gbv
COVID-19

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says education is the silver bullet when it comes to addressing women issues.

According to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who recently spoke at the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening to undo the gains the world has made on gender equality over the past 25 years.

While the world grapples with the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bongani Bingwa chats to Mlambo-Ngcuka and asks her how we can accelerate the empowerment of women in the world in light of this pandemic.

Watch below the full interview with Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka:

It is important that we try not to waste a good crisis, as every crisis offers us opportunities. In this crisis when it comes to gender-based violence in countries including South Africa, to see the readiness of the country to deal with the scourge.

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive director - UN Women

She says education is the silver bullet when it comes to addressing women issues and has been advocating the need for digital infrastructure in schools.

We have no excuse but to address the digital divide adequately and when it comes to gender-based violence, we know that when it comes to the response from the police are sometimes not there on time. Which leaves many women vulnerable.

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive director - UN Women

She adds that President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing enough and saying the right things, however, he needs a team that can work with him to implement those things.

Corruption contributes to the level of complacency that we see and the fact that people are not held accountable for gender-based violence. Gender-based violence is the most dehumanising form of discrimination against women.

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive director - UN Women

Listen to the interview below:


