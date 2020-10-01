



Grandpa leaves bucket of baseball balls at batting cages for other kids to enjoy

Randy Long, Ethan Anderson’s grandfather left a bucket of old baseballs at the batting cages they used to go to together, with the hopes that other kids can get an opportunity to play with the balls.]

My grandad left an old bucket of balls at the batting cages we used to go to with this note on them.... I’m not crying, you’re crying pic.twitter.com/zlQFwNq1R2 — Ethan Anderson (@TheBigE_21) September 28, 2020

