Grandpa leaves bucket of baseball balls at batting cages for other kids to enjoy

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Protecting South Africa’s cultural heritage
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ben Mwasinga - From the South African Heritage Resources Agency
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - Scams
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Anonymous Caller
Jethro O’Brien - Founder and CEO of TradeSafe:
Today at 15:40
Icasa to publish spectrum auction rules by Friday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dimakatso Qocha
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
I wish I'd hugged Madiba when he gave me the Rugby World Cup - Francois Pienaar The former World Cup-winning Springbok captain shares his personal journey and career on #Hanging Out with Clement. 1 October 2020 12:22 PM
Is it too soon to talk about illegal connections in elite estates? Clement Manyathela and callers to the open line discuss the surprise power cuts in the upmarket Dainfern suburb. 1 October 2020 11:36 AM
View all Local
Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested? Although Smith handed himself over to the Hawks for corruption, many people are wondering when elite politicians will go to jail. 1 October 2020 1:12 PM
[WATCH] GBV most dehumanising form of bias against women - Mlambo-Ngcuka Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says education is the silver bullet when it comes to addressing women issues. 1 October 2020 7:47 AM
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown. 30 September 2020 7:06 PM
View all Politics
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track 'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie. 30 September 2020 8:02 PM
An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades 30 September 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
New football season to start on 17 October - PSL The DStv Premiership will start on 24 October and will not be played in the bio bubble. 30 September 2020 11:47 AM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman dancing after getting a job goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 October 2020 8:35 AM
Grandpa leaves bucket of baseball balls at batting cages for other kids to enjoy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 October 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] 90-year-old man saying goodbye to a dying dog is enough to make you cry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Grandpa leaves bucket of baseball balls at batting cages for other kids to enjoy

1 October 2020 8:34 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 90-year-old man saying goodbye to a dying dog is enough to make you cry

Grandpa leaves bucket of baseball balls at batting cages for other kids to enjoy

Randy Long, Ethan Anderson’s grandfather left a bucket of old baseballs at the batting cages they used to go to together, with the hopes that other kids can get an opportunity to play with the balls.]

Click here to read the whole story:

View the note below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


1 October 2020 8:34 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

woman-dancing-after-getting-jobjpg

[WATCH] Woman dancing after getting a job goes viral

1 October 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saying-goodbyejpg

[WATCH] 90-year-old man saying goodbye to a dying dog is enough to make you cry

30 September 2020 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-makes-everyone-sing-happy-birthdayjpg

[WATCH] Wife punishes husband for wishing another woman a happy birthday

30 September 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-09-29-at-85115-ampng

[VIDEO] Truck crashes into multiple vehicles

29 September 2020 8:59 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-09-29-at-82215-ampng

[WATCH] 90-year-old reuniting with bike after 60 years goes viral

29 September 2020 8:58 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-28TikTok hack for cats

[WATCH] TikTok hack to stop your cat from lying on laptop goes viral

28 September 2020 8:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-28Marriage proposal goes horribly wrong

[WATCH] Marriage proposal goes horribly wrong and leaves us in stitches

28 September 2020 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

simphiwe-danajpg

'Never be ashamed of failure, it is a learning curve,' says Simphiwe Dana

26 September 2020 12:43 PM

The singer, composer and producer says it took her a while to understand that she was living with depression.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ard-picjpg

I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews

25 September 2020 2:56 PM

He told Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged that as he leaves our shores, he will collaborate with people from all over the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covidiotjpg

[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party

25 September 2020 9:51 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested?

Politics

[WATCH] GBV most dehumanising form of bias against women - Mlambo-Ngcuka

Politics

I wish I'd hugged Madiba when he gave me the Rugby World Cup - Francois Pienaar

Local

EWN Highlights

Mokgoro concedes NW Sopa never mentioned approval of airport development

1 October 2020 12:56 PM

Despite being cleared by PP, Joemat-Pettersson wants fair hearing on oil matter

1 October 2020 12:24 PM

702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to!

1 October 2020 12:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA