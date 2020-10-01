Grandpa leaves bucket of baseball balls at batting cages for other kids to enjoy
Grandpa leaves bucket of baseball balls at batting cages for other kids to enjoy
Randy Long, Ethan Anderson’s grandfather left a bucket of old baseballs at the batting cages they used to go to together, with the hopes that other kids can get an opportunity to play with the balls.]
My grandad left an old bucket of balls at the batting cages we used to go to with this note on them.... I’m not crying, you’re crying pic.twitter.com/zlQFwNq1R2— Ethan Anderson (@TheBigE_21) September 28, 2020
