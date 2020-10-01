Is it too soon to talk about illegal connections in elite estates?





Recently City Power conducted surprise cuts for illegal power connections in the elite Dainfern suburb.

Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show open line weigh in on the matter.

In Daifern they were cutting electricity because some of the people who live in the elite estate connected electricity illegally, Are we ready to talk about it or is it too soon because we talk about it when it's Alex, when it's Diepsloot? Clement Manyathela, 702 Presenter.

There are big houses in Silverlakes that are connected to a street pole. Clement, Caller

People bribe contractors to prolong the electricity supply for months. Kenneth, Caller

