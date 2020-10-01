Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested?





After he handed himself over to the Hawks earlier today at the Albertine Police Station, former African National Congress 9ANC0 MP Vincent Smith has been granted bail of R30,000.

Smith is being charged with corruption relating to payments allegedly received from facilities company Bosasa.

The former MP allegedly received and failed to declare R671,000 paid to his company Euro Blitz 48 from Bosasa in 2015 and 2016.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to the National Prosecuting Authority's investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia to give more insight on this arrest.

Vincent Smith, Euro Blitz 48 and another co-accused are all charged with fraud and corruption pertaining to the time when Smith was a member of parliament and received these gratifications from Bosasa and/various persons like Angelo Aggrizi and Gavin Watson. Sindisiwe Twala, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority investigating directorate

We believe that there was some form of undue influence that happened at the time because of the gratification that he received from Bosasa. Sindisiwe Twala, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority investigating directorate

Madia says Smith is a senior official but people are looking elite senior politicians to be brought to book.

People were hoping that when they heard senior ANC member they were referring to higher-ranking politician Nomvula Mokonyane because of the allegations made by Aggrizzi. Tshidi Madia, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala interview below:

Listen below to the Tshidi Madia interview: