Matrics to begin final exams next month
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga held a media briefing today focusing on the plans for the upcoming matric examination, which are set to start from 5 November 2020.
Eyewitness News (EWN) reporter Kaylynn Palm says Motshekga mentioned that the matrics will be writing a combined June and final exams.
So it’s exactly over a month until the students will be writing the exam.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
What we do know is that they can’t get everything done in the next few weeks so what we're going to do is they going to use next year to catch up with the curriculum.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
Palm says the June senior certificate examination had to be postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown and would be written together with the final exams in November instead of October as initially planned.
Palm says schools are expected to reopen on the 25th of January 2021
