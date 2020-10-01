Journalists should hold themselves to account and self-criticise - Anton Harber
Every Thursday on the Mandy Wiener speaks to an author of a non-fiction book.
Anton Harber, author of So, for the record, believes that journalists should hold themselves to account and self-criticize, in his book he takes a deep dive into how the media reported during the state capture era.
I thought it was absolutely essential that we get to the core of the problem and what went wrong.Anton Harber, Author
Journalists can make mistakes, we do have our limitations and you have to fix them and eagerly as possible.Anton Harber, Author
The book tells a deeper story into the Gupta leaks, betrayal and the risk to whistle blowers, Mandy goes on further to ask Anton the importance of highlighting this and dedicating his book to the whistle blowers.
My sympathy absolutely goes out to all whistle blowers.Anton Harber, Author
Whistle-blowers, at the end of the day, are often those that give the most and get the least back.Anton Harber, Author
Listen below for the full interview...
