Confusion over cross-border freight travel





Truck drivers had a frustrating morning as many who had tried to go across boarders struggled because the rules of permits had changed without them being informed.

Permits that allowed them to go across borders would now need a negative COVID-19 test as means of entering or departing the country in lockdown level 1.

Chief Executive at Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly says there are current discussions on what truck drivers need to be able to move around in level 1 as many of them had been stuck at the borders since midnight.

There has been a lot of confusion at the border post since 12 o’clock last night and very early this morning when this new requirement in terms of having the tests. Currently, that has been placed on hold while there is some sort of discussion happening in the background and we try to keep stuff moving through the borders. Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive - Road Freight Association

Kelly stressed that there should be more conversations with the drivers and what they need so that in the future this incident is not repeated.

You need to understand what the drivers go through when they are out there and what is the best way of addressing the concern of possibly infected individuals. Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive - Road Freight Association

Kelly says there is more movement currently as businesses need more goods in their stores now that the lockdown has been eased.

