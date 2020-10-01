Confusion over cross-border freight travel
Truck drivers had a frustrating morning as many who had tried to go across boarders struggled because the rules of permits had changed without them being informed.
Permits that allowed them to go across borders would now need a negative COVID-19 test as means of entering or departing the country in lockdown level 1.
Chief Executive at Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly says there are current discussions on what truck drivers need to be able to move around in level 1 as many of them had been stuck at the borders since midnight.
There has been a lot of confusion at the border post since 12 o’clock last night and very early this morning when this new requirement in terms of having the tests. Currently, that has been placed on hold while there is some sort of discussion happening in the background and we try to keep stuff moving through the borders.Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive - Road Freight Association
RELATED: International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'
Kelly stressed that there should be more conversations with the drivers and what they need so that in the future this incident is not repeated.
You need to understand what the drivers go through when they are out there and what is the best way of addressing the concern of possibly infected individuals.Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive - Road Freight Association
Kelly says there is more movement currently as businesses need more goods in their stores now that the lockdown has been eased.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Could driver's licence renewal be extended to 10 years?
Outa says that the renewal process is cumbersome and there shouldn't be a need to frequently renew the licence.Read More
Icasa to publish spectrum auction rules by Friday
The auntority said that it would invite mobile operators to apply to bid for spectrum for 4G and next-generation 5G networks.Read More
Children need to learn about password protection at an early age
Rhodes Universityvisiting professor of cybersecurity Karen Renaud says you cannot expect a four-year-old to understand secrecy.Read More
Journalists should hold themselves to account and self-criticise - Anton Harber
The author says whistle-blowers, at the end of the day, are often those that give the most and get the least back.Read More
Matrics to begin final exams next month
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga unpacks key developments in the education sector relating to the COVID-19 Level 1.Read More
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to!
702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing.Read More
I wish I'd hugged Madiba when he gave me the Rugby World Cup - Francois Pienaar
The former World Cup-winning Springbok captain shares his personal journey and career on #Hanging Out with Clement.Read More
Is it too soon to talk about illegal connections in elite estates?
Clement Manyathela and callers to the open line discuss the surprise power cuts in the upmarket Dainfern suburb.Read More
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'
Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.Read More
4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala
Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg Prof Tshilidzi Marwala says academic results have improved due to online learning.Read More