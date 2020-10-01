Icasa to publish spectrum auction rules by Friday
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has invited mobile operators to apply to submit applications for the spectrum which include the 4G and next-generation 5G networks from Friday.
Icasa councillor Dimakatso Qocha explained that the spectrum is responsible for assisting operators in providing high connectivity, speed, and assuring virtual access to unconnected areas in the country.
The time that we find ourselves which, is brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, is actually an opportunity from the point of view we had been planning to allocate the spectrum.Dimakatso Qocha, Councillor - Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
RELATED: 'Rain Mobile 5G promises fast internet to people's homes and phones,' says CEO
Qocha says there will be two processes in the spectrum auctioning which include the allocation spectrum and the wireless open-access network that is key to expanding broadband services.
The auction applications will be available from 2 October until December 2020 and the auctions are expected to take place by the end of March.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Could driver's licence renewal be extended to 10 years?
Outa says that the renewal process is cumbersome and there shouldn't be a need to frequently renew the licence.Read More
Children need to learn about password protection at an early age
Rhodes Universityvisiting professor of cybersecurity Karen Renaud says you cannot expect a four-year-old to understand secrecy.Read More
Confusion over cross-border freight travel
Truck drivers struggled to go across borders this morning because permit rules had changed in level 1 without their knowledge.Read More
Journalists should hold themselves to account and self-criticise - Anton Harber
The author says whistle-blowers, at the end of the day, are often those that give the most and get the least back.Read More
Matrics to begin final exams next month
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga unpacks key developments in the education sector relating to the COVID-19 Level 1.Read More
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to!
702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing.Read More
I wish I'd hugged Madiba when he gave me the Rugby World Cup - Francois Pienaar
The former World Cup-winning Springbok captain shares his personal journey and career on #Hanging Out with Clement.Read More
Is it too soon to talk about illegal connections in elite estates?
Clement Manyathela and callers to the open line discuss the surprise power cuts in the upmarket Dainfern suburb.Read More
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'
Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.Read More
4IR has changed the way higher education institutions teach - Prof Marwala
Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg Prof Tshilidzi Marwala says academic results have improved due to online learning.Read More