Icasa to publish spectrum auction rules by Friday





The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has invited mobile operators to apply to submit applications for the spectrum which include the 4G and next-generation 5G networks from Friday.

Icasa councillor Dimakatso Qocha explained that the spectrum is responsible for assisting operators in providing high connectivity, speed, and assuring virtual access to unconnected areas in the country.

The time that we find ourselves which, is brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, is actually an opportunity from the point of view we had been planning to allocate the spectrum. Dimakatso Qocha, Councillor - Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

Qocha says there will be two processes in the spectrum auctioning which include the allocation spectrum and the wireless open-access network that is key to expanding broadband services.

The auction applications will be available from 2 October until December 2020 and the auctions are expected to take place by the end of March.

