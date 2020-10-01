Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Exiting a business
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature - Prescribed Assets
Could driver's licence renewal be extended to 10 years?

1 October 2020 6:50 PM
by Staff Writer
Tags:
Drivers license
Traffic fines
Car license
drivers license renewal

Outa says that the renewal process is cumbersome and there shouldn't be a need to frequently renew the licence.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is calling for the government to extend the driver’s license life cycle from five to 10 years.

Julius Kleynhans, executive manager for public governance at, Outa, says that the licence renewal process is cumbersome and therefore there shouldn't be a need to frequently renew your the licence.

We are asking for a much more innovative digital system.

Julius Kleynhans, executive manager for public governance

We believe that the driver's licence renewal should take place every 10 years, if you must do your eye test every three or three years then that's fine.

Julius Kleynhans, executive manager for public governance

Listen below for the full interview...


